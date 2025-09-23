Mastiii 4: The Wait Is Over! Big Update on 'Masti 4'

Mastiii 4: Big news for comedy film lovers! A major update has emerged regarding the fourth installment of the ‘Masti’ franchise, ‘Masti-4'. The film's makers have announced the release date and released the teaser.
Milap Zaveri is the writer and director of ‘Masti 4’. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, he wrote, “First there was Masti, then Grand Masti, then Great Grand Masti, now Masti 4. This time, the mischief, friendship, and comedy will all be quadrupled. Watch the teaser here.”
The teaser for ‘Masti-4’ has been released, offering viewers a glimpse of the abundant comedy and fun. It begins with glimpses of the previous three films before focusing on the new film's story. As always, Aftab's character gets a new idea, but Vivek Oberoi warns him that his past attempts have always led to trouble.
The teaser shows the three friends returning to their old habits: chasing girls, playing pranks, and creating hilarious chaos. The comedy and mayhem are set to be doubled this time. Aftab's character declares, "Forget parts 1, 2, and 3… now comes Masti-4."
This time, the film features Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Elena Norouz, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh.
Director Milap Zaveri revealed in an interview that this installment will have a slightly different concept, showcasing not only male but also female affairs. However, he clarified that the film will be free of vulgar scenes, focusing instead on ample comedy and fun.
The film has been produced on a large scale, with shooting taking place in the UK and at beautiful locations in Mumbai. It is set to hit theatres on 21 November.