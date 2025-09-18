Metro In Dino: Four Couples’ Love Story Tops OTT Charts

Metro In Dino: Tired of action and violence? We bring you a heartwarming film, devoid of bloodshed or villains. 'Metro In Dino' delicately portrays the complexities of relationships and the depth of love. If you're looking for a soothing and touching film, 'Metro In Dino' is perfect for you.
Directed by Anurag Basu, 'Metro In Dino' is a musical romantic drama released in 2025. It stars Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan.
The film revolves around four couples from different backgrounds, masterfully depicting the intricacies of relationships. One couple is unhappy after years of marriage, another is struggling with the institution of marriage itself, while a third couple's relationship is strained by career pressures.
In 'Metro In Dino', Neena Gupta plays Shivani, who, after forsaking her college sweetheart Parimal (Anupam Kher), marries Sanjeev (Saasvata Chatterjee) and spends 40 years managing her household. However, a reunion with Parimal rekindles her past. The film beautifully portrays love, the importance of relationships, and emotions, interwoven with light-hearted comedy.
This movie is currently trending. Upon its digital release, 'Metro In Dino' immediately shot up the trending charts. Released on Netflix on 29 August, it's now receiving widespread viewership and is currently ranked 5th in India's top 10 list.
According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Metro In Dino' grossed ₹64.7 crore in India and ₹68.29 crore worldwide. If you haven't seen it yet, enjoy it on Netflix. The film's storyline is receiving much appreciation. Anurag Basu wrote the dialogues and screenplay, and also produced the movie. If you're looking for a sweet love story, 'Metro In Dino' is the perfect choice.