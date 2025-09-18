Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Metro In Dino: Four Couples’ Love Story Tops OTT Charts

These days, the story of four couples on OTT platforms has taken the audience by storm, and this film has become a favourite amongst viewers…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Metro in Dino (Image: X)

Metro In Dino: Tired of action and violence? We bring you a heartwarming film, devoid of bloodshed or villains. 'Metro In Dino' delicately portrays the complexities of relationships and the depth of love. If you're looking for a soothing and touching film, 'Metro In Dino' is perfect for you.

This Story of Four Couples on OTT Became Everyone's Favourite

Directed by Anurag Basu, 'Metro In Dino' is a musical romantic drama released in 2025. It stars Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan.

The film revolves around four couples from different backgrounds, masterfully depicting the intricacies of relationships. One couple is unhappy after years of marriage, another is struggling with the institution of marriage itself, while a third couple's relationship is strained by career pressures.

Love with a Light-Hearted Comedy

In 'Metro In Dino', Neena Gupta plays Shivani, who, after forsaking her college sweetheart Parimal (Anupam Kher), marries Sanjeev (Saasvata Chatterjee) and spends 40 years managing her household. However, a reunion with Parimal rekindles her past. The film beautifully portrays love, the importance of relationships, and emotions, interwoven with light-hearted comedy.

This movie is currently trending. Upon its digital release, 'Metro In Dino' immediately shot up the trending charts. Released on Netflix on 29 August, it's now receiving widespread viewership and is currently ranked 5th in India's top 10 list.

A Love Story

According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Metro In Dino' grossed ₹64.7 crore in India and ₹68.29 crore worldwide. If you haven't seen it yet, enjoy it on Netflix. The film's storyline is receiving much appreciation. Anurag Basu wrote the dialogues and screenplay, and also produced the movie. If you're looking for a sweet love story, 'Metro In Dino' is the perfect choice.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 05:19 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Metro In Dino: Four Couples’ Love Story Tops OTT Charts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.