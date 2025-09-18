Metro In Dino: Four Couples’ Love Story Tops OTT Charts

According to Bollywood Hungama, 'Metro In Dino' grossed ₹64.7 crore in India and ₹68.29 crore worldwide. If you haven't seen it yet, enjoy it on Netflix. The film's storyline is receiving much appreciation. Anurag Basu wrote the dialogues and screenplay, and also produced the movie. If you're looking for a sweet love story, 'Metro In Dino' is the perfect choice.