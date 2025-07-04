4 July 2025,

Friday

Bollywood

Movie Review: ‘Metro In Dino’ X Review

Metro In Dino X Review: The film *Metro In Dino* has been released in theatres. Reactions to the film's first day, first show are already emerging. Before you go to see it, be sure to read this review.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

Metro in Dino twitter Review
Metro in Dino twitter Review

Metro In Dino Review: The film Metro In Dino was released in theatres on 4th July 2025, competing with Kajol's Maa and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa. The film boasts a strong star cast, and early audience reactions from the first show are already surfacing. Let's see what people who have watched the film have to say…

Audience Reviews of Metro In Dino (Metro In Dino Twitter Review)

Metro In Dino is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro. Following its release, social media posts began appearing. One user wrote, “This film is touching and beautifully shot. The acting of all the stars is superb.” Another wrote, “Metro In Dino is a feel-good film. Rating: 4 stars.” A third wrote, “It's a beautiful film; love, heartbreak, and reconciliation are set in a powerful frame.” Another user wrote, “Excellent emotional story.” Yet another user commented, “Anurag Basu's work in the film isn't his best.”

The Superb Story of Metro In Dino (Metro in Dino Story)

The film Metro In Dino explores the search for true love and the growing distance in married couples. Metro In Dino brilliantly portrays changing perspectives on love in the digital age. Initial audience reactions have been positive. It remains to be seen how the film will perform at the box office.

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 03:36 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Movie Review: 'Metro In Dino' X Review
