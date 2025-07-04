Movie Review: ‘Metro In Dino’ X Review

Metro In Dino Review: The film Metro In Dino was released in theatres on 4th July 2025, competing with Kajol's Maa and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa. The film boasts a strong star cast, and early audience reactions from the first show are already surfacing. Let's see what people who have watched the film have to say…
Metro In Dino is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro. Following its release, social media posts began appearing. One user wrote, “This film is touching and beautifully shot. The acting of all the stars is superb.” Another wrote, “Metro In Dino is a feel-good film. Rating: 4 stars.” A third wrote, “It's a beautiful film; love, heartbreak, and reconciliation are set in a powerful frame.” Another user wrote, “Excellent emotional story.” Yet another user commented, “Anurag Basu's work in the film isn't his best.”
The film Metro In Dino explores the search for true love and the growing distance in married couples. Metro In Dino brilliantly portrays changing perspectives on love in the digital age. Initial audience reactions have been positive. It remains to be seen how the film will perform at the box office.