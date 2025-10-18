Mohra: Miss World Title Paves Way for Actress’s Blockbuster Success

Mohra (Image: X)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the veteran actresses of Hindi cinema. Before entering acting, she was a successful model and made the country proud by winning the Miss World title in 1994. But did you know that during her Miss World reign, Aishwarya Rai was offered a film that turned another actress into an overnight star?
It is said that Aishwarya Rai rejected the film offer because she was taking the Miss World competition seriously. After she turned it down, the film went to another actress, and her fortune shone. She became an even bigger superstar than Aishwarya Rai. We are talking about the 1994 film 'Mohra', starring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. The offer for the film 'Mohra' was first given to Aishwarya Rai. However, due to being busy with the Miss World competition, she refused to do the film. After this, the film went to Raveena Tandon.
'Mohra' proved to be a milestone for Raveena Tandon's acting career. After the success of this film, Raveena Tandon became a star in the industry. Also, 'Mohra' was one of the most successful films of that year. After Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's 'Mohra' became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the box office 31 years ago.
Actress Raveena Tandon played the role of Roma Singh in 'Mohra'. The interesting thing is that Divya Bharti was first cast for the role of Roma for 'Mohra', but after her sudden demise, the makers faced a big challenge and they contacted several actresses, including Aishwarya Rai.
This anecdote shows that no one knows when luck will favour whom. Although Aishwarya Rai did not do 'Mohra', she went on to work in many other superhit films and is today one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. On the other hand, 'Mohra' proved to be a turning point in Raveena Tandon's career and made her an overnight star.
