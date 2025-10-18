Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Mohra: Miss World Title Paves Way for Actress’s Blockbuster Success

The fate of this actress, who rejected the Miss World title, finally showed her a big path. She didn't break anyone's heart with her decision, but rather carved out her own identity among the audience with her talent and hard work…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब के चक्कर में इस एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा, इस फिल्म से बनी फैंस की पहली पसंद

Mohra (Image: X)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the veteran actresses of Hindi cinema. Before entering acting, she was a successful model and made the country proud by winning the Miss World title in 1994. But did you know that during her Miss World reign, Aishwarya Rai was offered a film that turned another actress into an overnight star?

Actress's Fortune Shines Due to Miss World Title

It is said that Aishwarya Rai rejected the film offer because she was taking the Miss World competition seriously. After she turned it down, the film went to another actress, and her fortune shone. She became an even bigger superstar than Aishwarya Rai. We are talking about the 1994 film 'Mohra', starring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. The offer for the film 'Mohra' was first given to Aishwarya Rai. However, due to being busy with the Miss World competition, she refused to do the film. After this, the film went to Raveena Tandon.

'Mohra' proved to be a milestone for Raveena Tandon's acting career. After the success of this film, Raveena Tandon became a star in the industry. Also, 'Mohra' was one of the most successful films of that year. After Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's 'Mohra' became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the box office 31 years ago.

Became a Fan Favourite with This Film

Actress Raveena Tandon played the role of Roma Singh in 'Mohra'. The interesting thing is that Divya Bharti was first cast for the role of Roma for 'Mohra', but after her sudden demise, the makers faced a big challenge and they contacted several actresses, including Aishwarya Rai.

This anecdote shows that no one knows when luck will favour whom. Although Aishwarya Rai did not do 'Mohra', she went on to work in many other superhit films and is today one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. On the other hand, 'Mohra' proved to be a turning point in Raveena Tandon's career and made her an overnight star.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 12:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mohra: Miss World Title Paves Way for Actress’s Blockbuster Success

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Zaira Wasim, who left Bollywood after blockbuster hits, is now in the news again with marriage reports

ब्लॉकबस्टर हिट्स के बाद बॉलीवुड छोड़ा, अब शादी की खबरों से फिर बनी चर्चा में ये एक्ट्रेस
Entertainment

Baaghi 4: OTT Release Date Announced, Will It Create a Buzz?

Baaghi 4: थिएटर पर फ्लाप फिल्म क्या OTT पर मचा पाएगी धमाल, जानें कब दें रही है दस्तक
Bollywood

50-Year-Old Singer Raghu Dixit to Marry Varijashree Venugopal

तलाक के 6 साल बाद 50 साल के इस सिंगर को अपने से 16 साल छोटी हसीना संग हुआ प्यार
Bollywood

Govinda breaks silence on divorce rumours at Two much with Kajol and Twinkle show

Govinda breaks silence on divorce and wife Sunita Ahuja
Bollywood

Hema Malini Gets Emotional on Her Birthday, Posts Heartfelt Message after Pankaj Dheer’s Demise

Hema Malini Emotional On her Birthday
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.