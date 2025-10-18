Mohra: Miss World Title Paves Way for Actress’s Blockbuster Success

It is said that Aishwarya Rai rejected the film offer because she was taking the Miss World competition seriously. After she turned it down, the film went to another actress, and her fortune shone. She became an even bigger superstar than Aishwarya Rai. We are talking about the 1994 film 'Mohra', starring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty. The offer for the film 'Mohra' was first given to Aishwarya Rai. However, due to being busy with the Miss World competition, she refused to do the film. After this, the film went to Raveena Tandon.