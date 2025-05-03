scriptMithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits | Latest News | Patrika News
Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Creativity Secrets at WAVES 2025, Audience in Splits

WAVES 2025: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty participated in the WAVES 2025 summit currently underway in Mumbai. He shared his unique perspective on creativity with the youth there.

May 03, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

WAVES 2025: The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) commenced its grand event in Mumbai on 1 May 2025. The occasion brought together renowned personalities from the entertainment industry across the country in Mumbai.
A large number of filmmakers, digital content creators, actors, directors, and social media influencers were present. One of the highlights of the event was the ‘Creators Challenge Awards’, where rising stars from the digital and creative world were recognised for their outstanding work. This summit is proving to be a significant platform for the entertainment industry.

Mithun Chakraborty at the Creators Challenge Awards

Mithun Chakraborty graced the Creators Challenge Awards, held as part of the WAVES summit, as the chief guest. He presented awards to the winners and entertained the audience with his characteristic humour.

Mithun Shares the Secret to his Creativity

When asked on stage about where he gets his creative ideas, Mithun Da replied with a smile, “I think up all my creative stuff in the bathroom. I imagine others do too!” His comment was met with much laughter from the audience.

Well Wishes for the Bathroom Too

As Mithun Da left the stage, the host also offered well wishes to his creative idea generator – the bathroom. This lighthearted moment brightened the mood of everyone at the summit.
Mithun Da praised the summit, stating, “This is the dawn of the orange economy in India – content, creativity, and culture. These are the three pillars of the orange economy. The size of the screen may be small, but the reach is becoming limitless; the screen is getting smaller, but the message is becoming mega.”

