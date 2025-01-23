Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance
Popular singer Monali Thakur has been hospitalised after suddenly falling ill during a live performance. Details of her current condition and concerns about a potential repeat of the K.K. tragedy are emerging.
Famous singer Monali Thakur was hospitalised after suddenly falling ill. She was performing live at a music festival in West Bengal when she experienced breathing difficulties. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Read on to find out about her current condition and the possibility of a repeat of the KK tragedy.
Breathing Difficulties on Stage
Monali Thakur has been admitted to a hospital in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. She experienced breathing difficulties during a live performance and was immediately taken to the hospital.
Monali Thakur Health Update
Monali Thakur was performing live to the song “Tune Maari Entry”. After singing this song, she announced: “I am very unwell today. The organisers know that the show was almost cancelled. It is very difficult for me to make a promise and not be able to keep it.” An update on her current health is awaited.
It is worrying that incidents like this continue to happen to singers even after the death of singer KK. There is ongoing debate on social media. Artists often complain about mismanagement by organisers. This was also the case at the time of KK’s death. Therefore, people are saying that something similar could have happened here too.
Earlier in December 2024, Monali Thakur left a music festival in Varanasi, causing considerable controversy. She accused the show’s organisers of mismanagement. The singer feared an ankle injury, leading to the cancellation of the show and an apology to fans. Monali stated that she was concerned about her safety.