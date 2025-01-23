Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

Breathing Difficulties on Stage Monali Thakur has been admitted to a hospital in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. She experienced breathing difficulties during a live performance and was immediately taken to the hospital. Monali Thakur Health Update Monali Thakur was performing live to the song “Tune Maari Entry”. After singing this song, she announced: “I am very unwell today. The organisers know that the show was almost cancelled. It is very difficult for me to make a promise and not be able to keep it.” An update on her current health is awaited. Monali Thakur has been admitted to a hospital in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. She experienced breathing difficulties during a live performance and was immediately taken to the hospital.Monali Thakur was performing live to the song “Tune Maari Entry”. After singing this song, she announced: “I am very unwell today. The organisers know that the show was almost cancelled. It is very difficult for me to make a promise and not be able to keep it.” An update on her current health is awaited.

It is worrying that incidents like this continue to happen to singers even after the death of singer KK. There is ongoing debate on social media. Artists often complain about mismanagement by organisers. This was also the case at the time of KK’s death. Therefore, people are saying that something similar could have happened here too. It is worrying that incidents like this continue to happen to singers even after the death of singer KK. There is ongoing debate on social media. Artists often complain about mismanagement by organisers. This was also the case at the time of KK’s death. Therefore, people are saying that something similar could have happened here too.