scriptMonalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

Monalisa’s Viral Photo: The viral girl Monalisa has shared a new photo. In it, she is adorned in jewellery and a red bridal outfit, looking like a bride.

Apr 21, 2025 / 02:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Monalisa Video Viral

महाकुंभ में वायरल हुई मोनालिसा का बदला पूरा लुक

Monalisa, who rose to fame selling Rudraksha beads from Mahakumbh, is preparing for her Bollywood debut. Since the arrest of director Sanoj Mishra, who was to cast her as the heroine in his film, Monalisa has been seen supporting him, while also focusing on honing her acting skills. Meanwhile, some photos of Monalisa have surfaced, showing her dressed as a bride. Her makeup is so heavy that it’s difficult to recognise her. This look has created a sensation on social media, with users flooding the comments section.

Monalisa Shares Bridal Photos on Instagram

Monalisa frequently posts videos on Instagram, lip-syncing to Bollywood songs and reciting dialogues from famous films. She is often seen performing Mata’s puja or sharing reels with her family. She dedicates every minute to preparing herself for the industry. Her father also mentioned that Monalisa is now focusing on acting and continuing her studies. Recently, Monalisa posted some pictures on Instagram. In them, she is wearing a red lehenga and chunri, adorned with a bindi on her forehead, a necklace, and heavy makeup. In this photo, Monalisa looks like a bride.

Users Comment on Monalisa’s Photos

Monalisa’s appearance has changed drastically. A stark difference is visible between her earlier and current photos. Users are seen commenting on her photos; some send hearts, while others praise her stunning look. This time is no different.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

National News

Karni Sena State President Shot Dead in Jharkhand

in 2 hours

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

World

Pakistan's Visa Troubles: Rise in Beggars Impacts Foreign Visas, Minister Expresses Concern

35 minutes ago

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

in 4 hours

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

Education News

JEE Main Topper Kushagra Gupta's Dream IIT: Success Story & College Ranking

15 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Bollywood

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

in 5 hours

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

Bollywood

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

in 2 hours

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

Bollywood

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

in 2 hours

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

Bollywood

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

15 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

बॉलीवुड

Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

बॉलीवुड

Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

in 5 hours

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

बॉलीवुड

'Kesari 2' Faces Stiff Competition from 'Jaat': Sunday Box Office Report

in 2 hours

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

बॉलीवुड

Disha Patani's Sister Rescues Child, Video Elicits Emotional Response

in 2 hours

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

बॉलीवुड

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Opens Up About Life After Divorce and Relationship

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.