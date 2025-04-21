Monalisa's Bridal Look in Red Lehenga Goes Viral

Monalisa’s Viral Photo: The viral girl Monalisa has shared a new photo. In it, she is adorned in jewellery and a red bridal outfit, looking like a bride.

•Apr 21, 2025 / 02:09 pm• Patrika Desk

महाकुंभ में वायरल हुई मोनालिसा का बदला पूरा लुक

Monalisa, who rose to fame selling Rudraksha beads from Mahakumbh, is preparing for her Bollywood debut. Since the arrest of director Sanoj Mishra, who was to cast her as the heroine in his film, Monalisa has been seen supporting him, while also focusing on honing her acting skills. Meanwhile, some photos of Monalisa have surfaced, showing her dressed as a bride. Her makeup is so heavy that it’s difficult to recognise her. This look has created a sensation on social media, with users flooding the comments section.

Monalisa Shares Bridal Photos on Instagram Monalisa frequently posts videos on Instagram, lip-syncing to Bollywood songs and reciting dialogues from famous films. She is often seen performing Mata’s puja or sharing reels with her family. She dedicates every minute to preparing herself for the industry. Her father also mentioned that Monalisa is now focusing on acting and continuing her studies. Recently, Monalisa posted some pictures on Instagram. In them, she is wearing a red lehenga and chunri, adorned with a bindi on her forehead, a necklace, and heavy makeup. In this photo, Monalisa looks like a bride. View this post on Instagram A post shared by monalisa bhosle (@_monalisa_official) Users Comment on Monalisa’s Photos Monalisa’s appearance has changed drastically. A stark difference is visible between her earlier and current photos. Users are seen commenting on her photos; some send hearts, while others praise her stunning look. This time is no different. Monalisa’s appearance has changed drastically. A stark difference is visible between her earlier and current photos. Users are seen commenting on her photos; some send hearts, while others praise her stunning look. This time is no different.