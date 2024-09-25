Movie Review: ‘Kahwa’ film’s grandeur continues, audiences are getting abundant love, a true story-based movie

The true story of Kashmir after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani During his documentary filmmaking days, Shubh experienced the harsh realities of Somalia’s borders and Kashmir’s political unrest. Kahwa showcases the true story of Kashmir after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani, which led to the longest curfew in the state. The film features actors Gunjan Utareja and Bashir Lone in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shubh had firsthand experience of the situation since he was in Kashmir during that time. The film has already been showcased at international film festivals in Los Angeles, Istanbul, London, and Chennai, and was also screened at Cannes in May this year.

Making the film was quite challenging as it deals with a very sensitive subject: Shubh Mukherjee After more than a decade, Shubh is returning to fiction films and is nervous but confident about his film. The international recognition it has received has further strengthened his faith. He said, ‘Making this film was quite challenging as it deals with a very sensitive subject. The film’s shooting took place in Kashmir, and although it’s easier to shoot in the state now, it was difficult due to the subject matter. Moreover, we’re an independent film without a big producer’s support. However, we were willing to take the risk, and the love and appreciation it has received from all continents has boosted our confidence.’ He added that the trailer of Kahwa will be released for Indian audiences this month.