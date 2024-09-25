Movie Review: ‘Kahwa’ film’s grandeur continues, audiences are getting abundant love, a true story-based movie

scriptMovie Review: ‘Kahwa’ film’s grandeur continues, audiences are getting abundant love, a true story-based movie | Latest News | Patrika News
Movie Review Kahwa: Kahwa shows the true story of Kashmir after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani, which led to the longest curfew in the state.

MumbaiSep 25, 2024 / 10:05 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

Movie Review Kahwa: 2011 saw Shubh Mukherjee release his first Hindi directorial film “Shakal Pe Mat Ja”, which starred veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Raghuvir Yadav. After that, he ventured into advertising and documentary filmmaking, creating several acclaimed projects for big brands. Now, 13 years later, he is returning to storytelling with a powerful film “Kahwa” based on a true story. This film has been traveling to international film festivals, receiving unanimous praise, and was recently showcased at the Rome Prism Awards, where it was a finalist.

The true story of Kashmir after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani

During his documentary filmmaking days, Shubh experienced the harsh realities of Somalia’s borders and Kashmir’s political unrest. Kahwa showcases the true story of Kashmir after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani, which led to the longest curfew in the state. The film features actors Gunjan Utareja and Bashir Lone in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shubh had firsthand experience of the situation since he was in Kashmir during that time. The film has already been showcased at international film festivals in Los Angeles, Istanbul, London, and Chennai, and was also screened at Cannes in May this year.

Making the film was quite challenging as it deals with a very sensitive subject: Shubh Mukherjee

After more than a decade, Shubh is returning to fiction films and is nervous but confident about his film. The international recognition it has received has further strengthened his faith. He said, ‘Making this film was quite challenging as it deals with a very sensitive subject. The film’s shooting took place in Kashmir, and although it’s easier to shoot in the state now, it was difficult due to the subject matter. Moreover, we’re an independent film without a big producer’s support. However, we were willing to take the risk, and the love and appreciation it has received from all continents has boosted our confidence.’ He added that the trailer of Kahwa will be released for Indian audiences this month.

