Mrunal Thakur Apologises for 'Masculine' Comment on Bipasha Basu

With the matter escalating, Mrunal Thakur has finally admitted her mistake. She issued an apology to Bipasha Basu and her fans via a social media post. Mrunal stated that she was very young at the time and didn't understand the impact of her words. In her Instagram story, Mrunal wrote: “At 19, I said many foolish things. I never understood the weight of my voice and how words, even in jest, can hurt. But it happened, and for that, I sincerely apologise. My intention was never to body-shame anyone.”