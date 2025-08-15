Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mrunal Thakur Apologises for 'Masculine' Comment on Bipasha Basu

Mrunal Thakur, embroiled in controversy, issued an apology for her 'masculine' comment about Bipasha Basu. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Mrunal Thakur (Image: Patrika)

Mrunal Thakur: Actress Mrunal Thakur has found herself in hot water after an old video resurfaced showing her making comments about Bipasha Basu's physique. Social media users heavily criticised Mrunal for her actions.

Mrunal Thakur's U-Turn

With the matter escalating, Mrunal Thakur has finally admitted her mistake. She issued an apology to Bipasha Basu and her fans via a social media post. Mrunal stated that she was very young at the time and didn't understand the impact of her words. In her Instagram story, Mrunal wrote: “At 19, I said many foolish things. I never understood the weight of my voice and how words, even in jest, can hurt. But it happened, and for that, I sincerely apologise. My intention was never to body-shame anyone.”

It Was a Jovial Conversation

Mrunal further wrote, “It was a jovial conversation in an interview that spiralled. But I understand how it came across and truly wish I had chosen my words differently. Over time, I’ve come to understand that beauty comes in all forms, and that’s something I truly value now.” This viral video dates back to when Mrunal was working on the serial ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. Her co-star Arjit Taneja is also visible in the video.

15 Aug 2025 01:33 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mrunal Thakur Apologises for 'Masculine' Comment on Bipasha Basu
