Mrunal Thakur Apologises for 'Masculine' Comment on Bipasha Basu

Mrunal Thakur: Actress Mrunal Thakur has found herself in hot water after an old video resurfaced showing her making comments about Bipasha Basu's physique. Social media users heavily criticised Mrunal for her actions.
With the matter escalating, Mrunal Thakur has finally admitted her mistake. She issued an apology to Bipasha Basu and her fans via a social media post. Mrunal stated that she was very young at the time and didn't understand the impact of her words. In her Instagram story, Mrunal wrote: “At 19, I said many foolish things. I never understood the weight of my voice and how words, even in jest, can hurt. But it happened, and for that, I sincerely apologise. My intention was never to body-shame anyone.”
Mrunal further wrote, “It was a jovial conversation in an interview that spiralled. But I understand how it came across and truly wish I had chosen my words differently. Over time, I’ve come to understand that beauty comes in all forms, and that’s something I truly value now.” This viral video dates back to when Mrunal was working on the serial ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. Her co-star Arjit Taneja is also visible in the video.