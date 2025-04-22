scriptMukesh Khanna Appeals for ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Mukesh Khanna Appeals for 'Kesari Chapter 2' on Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Mukesh Khanna has made a special appeal to the people regarding Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Kesari Chapter 2’. The article also mentions the film’s box office earnings to date.

Apr 22, 2025 / 06:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna: Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari Chapter 2 is performing exceptionally well at the box office. This film is based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the subsequent legal battle. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has also given his reaction to the film. He not only praised it but also urged people to watch this historical story.

What Mukesh Khanna Said About the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

‘Shaktimaan’ fame Mukesh Khanna shared a post on the social media platform Instagram and wrote, “The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is recorded in the darkest pages of the history of British rule in India. It hasn’t been discussed enough. Very few young people in our country may not have heard this name. This is because most of our history has been written by outsiders.”
He further wrote, “Therefore, making a film on this subject is commendable in itself. I would wholeheartedly thank the makers of this film. Exposing the British in the courts… this is fantastic. More such films should be made on our history. Congratulations to its director for portraying it so well.”

Mukesh Khanna: Must Watch Film

Mukesh Khanna highly praised the work of all the actors, including Akshay Kumar, and urged people to watch this film.

Mukesh Khanna: Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Apart from Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday are in lead roles in the film. Akshay played the character of C. Shankar Narayan, while R Madhavan played the role of British lawyer Neville MacKinley. Ananya appeared in the role of Dilreet Gill.
This film is inspired by the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ was released in cinemas on 18 April 2025.

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Box Office Collection

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, may be progressing slowly, but it is steadily moving forward at the box office. This Akshay Kumar starrer earned ₹7.84 crore on its opening day, while the collection on the second and third days was ₹9.75 crore and ₹12.64 crore respectively. Yesterday (Day 4), the film earned ₹4.50 crore.
According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film did a business of ₹0.09 crore on the 5th day of its release. So far, Kesari Chapter 2 has done a business of ₹34.18 crore.

