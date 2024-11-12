scriptMumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Mumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat : Mumbai police have arrested a person for giving a death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Nov 12, 2024 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

Mumbai police have arrested a suspect, Faizan Khan, from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for giving a death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Mumbai police are currently interrogating the suspect.

Last week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat. The suspect, Faizan Khan, made a threatening call to Khan from his mobile in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It is reported that the accused demanded ransom from Khan. In this regard, a case has been registered against an unknown person at the Bandra police station in Mumbai.
Officials said that a case has been registered under sections 308(4), and 351(3)(4) of the IPC. During the investigation, it was found that the call was made from the number of the accused Faizan Khan, who lives in Raipur. The accused had demanded ransom from the actor. A team from Mumbai police has gone to Raipur to arrest the accused.
A few days ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan also received a death threat. The person who made the threat claimed to be the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have arrested the accused. Earlier, Salman Khan had received a death threat from 20-year-old Mohammad Tayyab Ali from Noida.

