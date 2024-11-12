Mumbai Police Arrested Faizan Khan for giving a death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

Officials said that a case has been registered under sections 308(4), and 351(3)(4) of the IPC. During the investigation, it was found that the call was made from the number of the accused Faizan Khan, who lives in Raipur. The accused had demanded ransom from the actor. A team from Mumbai police has gone to Raipur to arrest the accused.

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan also received a death threat. The person who made the threat claimed to be the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have arrested the accused. Earlier, Salman Khan had received a death threat from 20-year-old Mohammad Tayyab Ali from Noida.