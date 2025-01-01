Natasa Seeks True Love After Divorce from Hardik Pandya

Natasa’s New Post Natasa frequently shares updates about her feelings and thoughts with her fans through her posts. This time is no different. Natasa and Hardik’s relationship ended in 2024. Perhaps this is why she has made several wishes for 2025. Sharing pictures of herself and her son, Natasa wrote, “2024, I loved you. You taught me a lot and I am grateful for that. I pray that 2025 brings peace, joy and love.” Following this post, fans believe Natasa is sincerely praying for true love, or perhaps she has already found both peace and love.

Six Months Since Natasa and Hardik's Divorce On social media, one user wrote, "Natasa, you are a good and beautiful person; you will surely get what you want." Another wrote, "I am a big fan of yours." A third commented, "Your divorce from Hardik was quite shocking for us, but may 2025 prove to be good for you." Many other users wished Natasa a Happy New Year.