Natasa Seeks True Love After Divorce from Hardik Pandya

Natasa Instagram: Approximately six months have passed since Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic separated. Now, Natasa’s new post has surfaced, causing a stir on social media. She expresses her desire for love and peace in her life following the divorce. Fans speculate that the void in Natasa’s life after Hardik Pandya has been filled by someone special. Natasa also shared her wishes for the year 2025, along with several photos, prompting numerous comments from her fans.
Natasa’s New Post
Natasa frequently shares updates about her feelings and thoughts with her fans through her posts. This time is no different. Natasa and Hardik’s relationship ended in 2024. Perhaps this is why she has made several wishes for 2025. Sharing pictures of herself and her son, Natasa wrote, “2024, I loved you. You taught me a lot and I am grateful for that. I pray that 2025 brings peace, joy and love.” Following this post, fans believe Natasa is sincerely praying for true love, or perhaps she has already found both peace and love.
Six Months Since Natasa and Hardik’s Divorce
On social media, one user wrote, “Natasa, you are a good and beautiful person; you will surely get what you want.” Another wrote, “I am a big fan of yours.” A third commented, “Your divorce from Hardik was quite shocking for us, but may 2025 prove to be good for you.” Many other users wished Natasa a Happy New Year.