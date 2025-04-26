Nataša Stanković Uses ‘Enemy’ in Post

scriptNataša Stanković Uses ‘Enemy’ in Post | Latest News | Patrika News
Natasa Stankovic’s (Natasa Instagram) relationship with Hardik Pandya is definitively over. Even after their divorce, any post the actress makes still attracts significant attention.

Apr 26, 2025 / 07:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Natasa Hardik Pandya Divorce: Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya have finalized their divorce. The couple announced their separation in 2024, ending their five-year relationship. Nataša resides in Mumbai with their son and is currently focusing on her career. Following the divorce, Nataša shared several emotional posts and quotes on Instagram. Recently, she posted about enemies, the mind, and focus, a post social media users are connecting to Hardik Pandya.

Nataša’s New Post Surfaces

Nataša frequently shares photos and videos on Instagram with her friend Alexander Alex Ilic and her son, Agastya. In a recent post, she discussed the nature of enemies and their location. Nataša wrote, “The enemy isn’t where you are. The enemy is where you’re going. The enemy sees the future you haven’t even stepped into yet. That’s why it targets your mind, your focus, your emotions. It wants you to give up before you even become something. God always says, what’s inside you is more powerful than that thing. You have to see that now.” Users interpreting the post suggest Nataša may be referring to fear as the enemy, while others connect it to Hardik Pandya.
Natasa Instagram

Nataša Focuses on Her Career

Nataša recently gave an interview stating she is ready for love again and wants to move on from the divorce, embracing new experiences. However, she is currently concentrating on her career in modelling. A recent video of her modelling work was well-praised by the public.

