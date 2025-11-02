Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Niece of Famous Superstar Makes Bollywood Debut, Will Be Seen With This New Hero

Bollywood's famous actor's niece is also coming soon in a new film. Since the trailer, everyone has been praising her beauty. Let's find out who she is...

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Akshay Kumar NIece simar bhatia Entry In Bollywood

Simar Bhatia (Image: Patrika)

Akshay Kumar: The industry is home to many stars who have risen from humble beginnings to become superstars. Today, we are talking about none other than Akshay Kumar. He grew up in Delhi and is now famously known as the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood. Soon, his niece, Simar Bhatia, will also be stepping into the world of acting. Simar will make her film debut with the war drama film 'Ikkis', directed by renowned filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.

Akshay Kumar's Niece Makes Bollywood Debut

Uncle Akshay Kumar has shared an emotional post on social media about his niece's significant step. He shared the trailer of the film 'Ikkis' on Instagram, along with a message for his niece. He wrote, "My little Simi is not so little anymore… From your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, my heart is bursting with pride, Simar Bhatia."

Akshay Kumar Showers Love on Simar

Akshay also tagged Simar and wished her success. Simar responded promptly, saying, "Forever your little Simi. Thank you for everything. I love you."

In this post, Akshay Kumar not only mentioned his niece but also praised Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, who plays the lead role in the film 'Ikkis'. Akshay wrote, "And Agastya, what a screen presence! Wishing the entire team immense success."

Aunt Twinkle Khanna Also Congratulates Simar

Simar's aunt, actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna, also shared a loving post for her niece. She wrote, "Our Simar is now out in the world. So fresh and natural. Well done, my talented girl." Simar thanked her aunt, calling it a "blessing."

Akshay Had Praised His Niece Before

In January, Akshay had shared a post for her on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Simar from a newspaper, Akshay captioned it, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on a newspaper cover. I thought that was the greatest joy. But today, I know that the joy of seeing your child's photo here is the greatest joy. I wish my mother were here today to say 'Simar puttar tu teh kamaal hai'. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."

Story of the film 'Ikkis'

The film 'Ikkis' is based on the true and untold story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. He made the supreme sacrifice for the country at the young age of 21 during the 1971 war. In the film, Agastya Nanda plays the role of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, while veteran actor Dharmendra will be seen in the role of his father. Jaideep Ahlawat will also appear as an army officer.

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 03:08 pm

Bollywood

