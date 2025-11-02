Niece of Famous Superstar Makes Bollywood Debut, Will Be Seen With This New Hero

Akshay Kumar: The industry is home to many stars who have risen from humble beginnings to become superstars. Today, we are talking about none other than Akshay Kumar. He grew up in Delhi and is now famously known as the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood. Soon, his niece, Simar Bhatia, will also be stepping into the world of acting. Simar will make her film debut with the war drama film 'Ikkis', directed by renowned filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.