Nikitin Dheer Mourns Father Pankaj Dheer's Demise, Shares Emotional Note

Nikitin Dheer (Image: Patrika)
Nikitin Dheer Latest Post: Veteran television actor Pankaj Dheer, who gained widespread recognition for his iconic portrayal of Karna in 'Mahabharat', passed away on October 15th at the age of 68. He had been battling cancer for a considerable time. Following his father's demise, his son Nikitin Dheer is devastated. He has shared a collage of his father's pictures, spanning from his youth to recent times, on social media.
Nikitin Dheer wrote in the caption, "I am not very good at expressing my emotions, but I will definitely try. They say, only death is certain with birth, but when the bitter truth comes to light, we question it. On October 15, 2025, I lost my father, my guru, my best friend Pankaj Dheer."
Actor Nikitin Dheer, remembering his father, spoke about how much he learned from him. He mentioned that he learned virtues like patience, pursuing dreams, and how to be a good human being from Pankaj Dheer.
Nikitin feels prouder of his father than ever before. He stated that the love, respect, and blessings he has received from people after Pankaj Dheer's passing are his greatest earnings. He wrote in the caption, "After my father's demise, I have received so much love and respect that it cannot be expressed in words; today, I feel prouder of him than ever before."
Nikitin Dheer has also promised himself that he will work in such a way, as an actor and a good human being, that his father will be proud and will always bestow his blessings. It is worth noting that Nikitin was recently seen performing prayers for his father's soul peace in Haridwar.
Pankaj Dheer may no longer be with us, but his acting, his simple and humble personality, and the legacy he left behind as Karna will always remain immortal in the hearts of the audience.
