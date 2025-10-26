Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Nikitin Dheer Mourns Father Pankaj Dheer's Demise, Shares Emotional Note

Nikitin Dheer is in mourning following the demise of his father, Pankaj Dheer. An emotional post has also surfaced on his social media, in which he wrote…

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Nikitin Dheer latest post

Nikitin Dheer (Image: Patrika)

Nikitin Dheer Latest Post: Veteran television actor Pankaj Dheer, who gained widespread recognition for his iconic portrayal of Karna in 'Mahabharat', passed away on October 15th at the age of 68. He had been battling cancer for a considerable time. Following his father's demise, his son Nikitin Dheer is devastated. He has shared a collage of his father's pictures, spanning from his youth to recent times, on social media.

After Father's Demise...

Nikitin Dheer wrote in the caption, "I am not very good at expressing my emotions, but I will definitely try. They say, only death is certain with birth, but when the bitter truth comes to light, we question it. On October 15, 2025, I lost my father, my guru, my best friend Pankaj Dheer."

Actor Nikitin Dheer, remembering his father, spoke about how much he learned from him. He mentioned that he learned virtues like patience, pursuing dreams, and how to be a good human being from Pankaj Dheer.

Nikitin feels prouder of his father than ever before. He stated that the love, respect, and blessings he has received from people after Pankaj Dheer's passing are his greatest earnings. He wrote in the caption, "After my father's demise, I have received so much love and respect that it cannot be expressed in words; today, I feel prouder of him than ever before."

Nikitin Dheer has also promised himself that he will work in such a way, as an actor and a good human being, that his father will be proud and will always bestow his blessings. It is worth noting that Nikitin was recently seen performing prayers for his father's soul peace in Haridwar.

Pankaj Dheer may no longer be with us, but his acting, his simple and humble personality, and the legacy he left behind as Karna will always remain immortal in the hearts of the audience.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 02:59 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nikitin Dheer Mourns Father Pankaj Dheer's Demise, Shares Emotional Note

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: The Unheard Journey of Motherhood

Raveena Tandon
Bollywood

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror-Comedy Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Thamma Crosses 100 Crore
Bollywood

‘The Girlfriend’ trailer: Rashmika Mandanna-starrer packs emotion, romance, and thrill into 2 minutes and 39 seconds

The Girlfriend Trailer Out
Bollywood

Supermodel Vartika Singh Makes Grand Bollywood Debut Alongside Emraan Hashmi

Supermodel Vartika Singh's Bollywood Debut
Bollywood

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, passes away at 74 due to kidney disease

Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.