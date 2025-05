Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away; Funeral Today in Mumbai

Bollywood Mourns The news of Nirmal Kapoor’s demise has sent shockwaves through the Kapoor family. Several family members, including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, were seen at their residence.

Final Rites on 3rd May Boney Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor and Anil Kapoor According to media reports, Nirmal Kapoor's last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai, on Saturday, 3rd May, between 11 am and 12 pm. However, no official statement has been released by the family yet.

Who was Nirmal Kapoor? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of renowned film producer Surinder Kapoor, who gave Bollywood many memorable films. The couple had four children: Reena Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. The next generation of the Kapoor family, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others, are active in the film industry.