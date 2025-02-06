Nora Fatehi: A Life Entwined with Controversy

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday today. She was born on 6 February 1992 in Canada. Her name has been associated with several controversies. Let’s find out when and why Nora Fatehi found herself embroiled in these controversies.
Her recently released song, ‘Snake’, is also receiving a lot of love from the audience. In it, she is seen with famous singer Jason Derulo. Nora Fatehi has also been associated with several controversies. Let’s find out when and why she was involved in these controversies.
1. Comments on Feminism
Nora Fatehi once claimed that feminism has had a negative impact on society and expressed disagreement with women who choose to remain unmarried or childless. She faced criticism for this.
2. Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Nora Fatehi
In a case of extortion of ₹200 crore, the ED questioned Nora Fatehi for over eight hours. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was involved in this case. This led to considerable scrutiny of her.
3. Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi
A dance video of Nora Fatehi went viral. Terence Lewis was also in this video. In it, he appeared to touch the actress inappropriately. However, both later claimed that the video had been morphed.
4. Nora Fatehi and Prince Narula
Nora and Prince Narula were together in the reality show Bigg Boss 9. The two were seen getting close several times. There were reports of an affair between them, but Nora later dismissed these as mere rumours.
5. Trolled for Velvet Dress
Nora wore a velvet dress to an event. It was quite long and had a train. People made fun of her attire and trolled her for choosing that outfit.