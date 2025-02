Why Shilpa Shirodkar was rejected Shilpa had earlier revealed in an interview that Farah had given her 15 days to work on her look. However, even then, she wasn’t finalised for the song. Shilpa admitted that she will always regret it, but life offered many other opportunities, with which she is content.

Shilpa Shirodkar For your information, the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' propelled Malaika Arora's career to new heights. The song remains a superhit even today, frequently played at weddings and parties, and Malaika Arora is still seen performing to it.

In the vlog, Farah Khan jokingly reminisced about 90s films, mentioning that Shilpa was called the ‘Barish Song Queen’. On set, people would say, “Shilpa has brought her rain machine and tanker!”