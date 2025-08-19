Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Over 100 Crew Members Hospitalised on Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Film Set

A serious accident occurred on the set of Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar's film. More than 100 crew members had to be hospitalised. Details are awaited.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 120 Crew Members Hospitalised
Ranveer Singh (Image: Patrika)

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Crew: Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’ is currently the talk of the town. The film's shooting is underway in Ladakh, and a recent piece of news has shocked everyone. An incident occurred during the film's shoot. Reports suggest that over 120 crew members had to be hospitalised.

Over 100 Crew Members of Film ‘Dhurandhar’ Hospitalised

The incident on the set of ‘Dhurandhar’ was caused by food poisoning resulting from contaminated food. This led to over 120 crew members suffering from food poisoning. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when members of the film unit complained of severe stomach pain, vomiting, and headaches after eating. According to reports, over 100 people were rushed to the hospital on suspicion of food poisoning.

600 People Ate the Meal

Reports indicate that approximately 600 people from the film unit ate the meal, of whom over 120 fell seriously ill. All the affected members were taken to the SNM Hospital in Leh. Hospital doctors confirmed that the cause of illness in such a large number of people was contaminated food.

120 People Suffer Food Poisoning

The sudden influx of patients into the hospital's emergency ward prompted police intervention to maintain order. A senior doctor stated, “We successfully managed the sudden influx of patients. The police also arrived promptly at the emergency ward to prevent any stampede-like situation. The patients are now stable and have been discharged after receiving primary treatment.”

Police Investigation Underway

Food samples have been collected for investigation. This incident raises questions about safety and health standards during large-scale film shoots. Regarding the film, ‘Dhurandhar’ features Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. This incident has temporarily halted the film's shooting.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 11:17 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Over 100 Crew Members Hospitalised on Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Film Set
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.