Over 100 Crew Members Hospitalised on Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Film Set

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Crew: Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’ is currently the talk of the town. The film's shooting is underway in Ladakh, and a recent piece of news has shocked everyone. An incident occurred during the film's shoot. Reports suggest that over 120 crew members had to be hospitalised.
The incident on the set of ‘Dhurandhar’ was caused by food poisoning resulting from contaminated food. This led to over 120 crew members suffering from food poisoning. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when members of the film unit complained of severe stomach pain, vomiting, and headaches after eating. According to reports, over 100 people were rushed to the hospital on suspicion of food poisoning.
Reports indicate that approximately 600 people from the film unit ate the meal, of whom over 120 fell seriously ill. All the affected members were taken to the SNM Hospital in Leh. Hospital doctors confirmed that the cause of illness in such a large number of people was contaminated food.
The sudden influx of patients into the hospital's emergency ward prompted police intervention to maintain order. A senior doctor stated, “We successfully managed the sudden influx of patients. The police also arrived promptly at the emergency ward to prevent any stampede-like situation. The patients are now stable and have been discharged after receiving primary treatment.”
Food samples have been collected for investigation. This incident raises questions about safety and health standards during large-scale film shoots. Regarding the film, ‘Dhurandhar’ features Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. This incident has temporarily halted the film's shooting.