Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj After Marriage Delay? Photo Triggers Buzz

India's women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are continuously in the news regarding their cancelled wedding. Palash had proposed to Smriti immediately after winning the World Cup, and their wedding was scheduled for November 23.
Functions like Haldi and Sangeet had already taken place, and the couple was constantly updating photos on social media. There was an atmosphere of immense joy in both families, but suddenly Smriti's father's health deteriorated, due to which the wedding was postponed indefinitely. Amidst all this, not only Smriti's father but also Palash Muchhal had to be admitted to the hospital. It was reported that Palash suffered from anxiety due to his father's ill health and the stress of the postponed wedding.
Amidst all the controversies and stress, Palash Muchhal was seen for the first time after being discharged from the hospital. He was spotted at the airport while returning to Mumbai. However, a picture that is now going viral on social media shows a person seeking refuge with Premanand Maharaj. People are claiming that this person is Palash Muchhal and that amidst all the stress surrounding his wedding, he went to meet Premanand ji Maharaj.
A 'Reddit' user shared a picture claiming that on December 2, Palash was watching Premanand Maharaj ji's discourse, and they are 100% sure that the person wearing a mask is Palash. The user also claimed to have re-checked Palash's mehendi-stained fingers and his Jap Mala bag. Many netizens agreed with this. One user wrote, "His bodyguard and his mother are also in the video. This really seems like a clear sign that something is very wrong!" Users also mentioned that actor Rajpal Yadav was also present in this video. Patrika does not confirm whether Palash is in this photo, but people on the internet have a different opinion.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several reports spread the rumour that Smriti and Palash had set a new wedding date of December 7. However, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, completely dismissed these rumours.
Shravan Mandhana told 'Hindustan Times', "I have no information about these rumours. As of now, this wedding has been postponed." He called the viral December 7 date incorrect information. Currently, neither family has set a new wedding date.
