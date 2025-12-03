Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj After Marriage Delay? Photo Triggers Buzz

A photo of a person sitting in the refuge of Premanand Maharaj is going viral, leading people to say that the boy seen in the crowd is Palash Muchhal. What is the full story?

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Did Palash Muchhal meet Premanand ji Maharaj after wedding cancelled with Smriti Mandhana picture viral

Image: Patrika

India's women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are continuously in the news regarding their cancelled wedding. Palash had proposed to Smriti immediately after winning the World Cup, and their wedding was scheduled for November 23.

Functions like Haldi and Sangeet had already taken place, and the couple was constantly updating photos on social media. There was an atmosphere of immense joy in both families, but suddenly Smriti's father's health deteriorated, due to which the wedding was postponed indefinitely. Amidst all this, not only Smriti's father but also Palash Muchhal had to be admitted to the hospital. It was reported that Palash suffered from anxiety due to his father's ill health and the stress of the postponed wedding.

Did Palash Muchhal visit Premanand ji Maharaj?

Amidst all the controversies and stress, Palash Muchhal was seen for the first time after being discharged from the hospital. He was spotted at the airport while returning to Mumbai. However, a picture that is now going viral on social media shows a person seeking refuge with Premanand Maharaj. People are claiming that this person is Palash Muchhal and that amidst all the stress surrounding his wedding, he went to meet Premanand ji Maharaj.

Reddit User Shares Photo

A 'Reddit' user shared a picture claiming that on December 2, Palash was watching Premanand Maharaj ji's discourse, and they are 100% sure that the person wearing a mask is Palash. The user also claimed to have re-checked Palash's mehendi-stained fingers and his Jap Mala bag. Many netizens agreed with this. One user wrote, "His bodyguard and his mother are also in the video. This really seems like a clear sign that something is very wrong!" Users also mentioned that actor Rajpal Yadav was also present in this video. Patrika does not confirm whether Palash is in this photo, but people on the internet have a different opinion.

Brother Breaks Silence on December 7 Wedding Rumours

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several reports spread the rumour that Smriti and Palash had set a new wedding date of December 7. However, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, completely dismissed these rumours.

Shravan Mandhana told 'Hindustan Times', "I have no information about these rumours. As of now, this wedding has been postponed." He called the viral December 7 date incorrect information. Currently, neither family has set a new wedding date.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 10:50 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj After Marriage Delay? Photo Triggers Buzz

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

When Dharmendra’s mother secretly met Hema Malini for the first time, she said, ‘You always…’

When Dharmendra Mother secretly First Time came to Meet Hema Malini and said Beta khush raho hamesha
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Remarks on Maa Chamunda Spark Outrage

Ranveer Singh apologises after trolling over claims he insulted Goddess Chamunda devi in Kantara Chapter 1
Bollywood

Dharmendra’s ₹450 Crore Property: Sunny Deol Clarifies if Hema Malini’s Daughters Will Get a Share

will hema malini daughter esha and ahana get share Dharmendra 450 Crore Property sunny deol big revealed
Bollywood

Eight Days After Father’s Passing, Sunny Deol Responds to Emotional Video; Bobby and Abhay Join In

Dharmendra prayer meet video
Bollywood

Why were Dharmendra's last rites performed in haste? Hema Malini makes a big revelation

Why was dharmendra funeral hurried hema malini tells i regrets regrets fans could not meet dharmendra
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.