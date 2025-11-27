Palash Muchhal's Hospitalisation Reason Revealed: Doctors Deny Heart Attack

Palash Muchhal Health Update: Palash Muchhal is currently in the news regarding reports of a fallout with Smriti Mandhana. The couple was supposed to get married on November 23, but the wedding was cancelled because Smriti's father suddenly fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital. Immediately after this, Palash was also admitted to the hospital. Palash has now been discharged from the hospital and his condition is stable. In this context, the real reason for his hospitalisation has come to light. His doctor has made a big revelation...