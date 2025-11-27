Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Palash Muchhal's Hospitalisation Reason Revealed: Doctors Deny Heart Attack

The major reason why Palash Muchhal was admitted to the hospital has now come to light. Earlier, it was believed that he too had suffered a heart attack, but doctors have now stated a different cause.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Palash Muchhal doctor big revealed said not heart attack he had stress after delay wedding with Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal (Image: Patrika)

Palash Muchhal Health Update: Palash Muchhal is currently in the news regarding reports of a fallout with Smriti Mandhana. The couple was supposed to get married on November 23, but the wedding was cancelled because Smriti's father suddenly fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital. Immediately after this, Palash was also admitted to the hospital. Palash has now been discharged from the hospital and his condition is stable. In this context, the real reason for his hospitalisation has come to light. His doctor has made a big revelation...

Doctors provide update on Palash Muchhal's health

Doctors treating Palash Muchhal have issued an update regarding his health, which reveals the cause. According to a report in Mid-Day, Palash Muchhal complained of severe chest pain and discomfort, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Doctors treating Palash now stated, "Palash's condition was not related to a serious heart attack; his health deteriorated due to excessive stress."

Palash's health deteriorated after wedding postponement

Initially, Palash was admitted to a local hospital in Sangli, where he received first aid. However, when his condition did not improve significantly, he was shifted to a better hospital in Mumbai late on Monday night (November 24).

Initially, Palash had informed the doctors about symptoms such as severe chest pain, discomfort, and difficulty in breathing. Following this, a team of doctors immediately conducted all necessary cardiac tests, including ECG and 2D Echocardiography.

Palash did not have a heart attack

The doctor further explained, "During the investigation, some levels were found to be slightly elevated, but there was no indication of any major cardiac or medical emergency." In such cases, as basic treatment, he was immediately given oxygen therapy. After initial recovery, Palash was shifted to a general room and kept under close observation.

Palash received supportive care

Doctors suspect that the entire incident was largely due to stress-related issues, exacerbated by anxiety over his current situation (wedding postponement). According to the doctors, with rest and supportive care, his condition has continuously improved, and his stress levels have also significantly reduced.

