‘Papa is Fine’: Tusshar Kapoor Gives Update on Jeetendra After Actor’s Fall

Tusshar Kapoor On Jeetendra (Image: Patrika)
Jeetendra Health Update: Monday, November 10th, was a very emotional day for Bollywood. Many well-known personalities from the film industry arrived at the prayer meeting for filmmaker Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, to pay their respects. Amidst this somber atmosphere, a minor accident involving veteran actor Jeetendra occurred, causing concern among his fans.
Currently, two veteran actors, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra, are admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Therefore, when Jeetendra arrived at Zarine Khan's prayer meet yesterday, his foot accidentally struck a platform while climbing stairs, causing him to lose his balance and stumble to the ground. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, leading his well-wishers to worry about his health.
Following the accident involving Jeetendra, rumours also began to circulate that his health had deteriorated due to the injury. However, his son and actor Tusshar Kapoor has put an end to all these rumours approximately 24 hours later and provided an update on his father's health.
Speaking to 'Bombay Times', Tusshar Kapoor reassured fans that there was no cause for alarm. He stated, "Dad is absolutely fine. It was just a minor incident. He lost his balance, which caused him to fall, but there were no injuries." Tusshar's statement has brought relief to his fans.
It is worth noting that this prayer meeting was held following the demise of Zarine Khan, the mother of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. On this occasion, many personalities from the cinema world, including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, her son Hridaan, Fardeen Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Saba Azad, were present to pay tribute to her soul.
Jeetendra, who has delivered over 200 successful films such as 'Himmatwala', 'Tohfa', and 'Parichay', last appeared on the big screen in 2005. However, he remains quite active on digital platforms. He was recently seen in web series like 'Baisish Season 2' and 'Apharan Season 2' on OTT.
