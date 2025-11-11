Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

‘Papa is Fine’: Tusshar Kapoor Gives Update on Jeetendra After Actor’s Fall

While the country is currently wishing for Dharmendra's recovery, yesterday Jeetendra also stumbled and fell, after which his fans became worried. Now, in such a situation, the actor's son Tusshar Kapoor has given a big update on his health.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Jeetendra Health Update

Tusshar Kapoor On Jeetendra (Image: Patrika)

Jeetendra Health Update: Monday, November 10th, was a very emotional day for Bollywood. Many well-known personalities from the film industry arrived at the prayer meeting for filmmaker Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, to pay their respects. Amidst this somber atmosphere, a minor accident involving veteran actor Jeetendra occurred, causing concern among his fans.

Son Tusshar Kapoor Gives Big Update on Jeetendra's Fall

Currently, two veteran actors, Dharmendra and Prem Chopra, are admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Therefore, when Jeetendra arrived at Zarine Khan's prayer meet yesterday, his foot accidentally struck a platform while climbing stairs, causing him to lose his balance and stumble to the ground. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, leading his well-wishers to worry about his health.

Jeetendra's Fans Were Worried

Following the accident involving Jeetendra, rumours also began to circulate that his health had deteriorated due to the injury. However, his son and actor Tusshar Kapoor has put an end to all these rumours approximately 24 hours later and provided an update on his father's health.

“Dad is Absolutely Fine, No Injuries”

Speaking to 'Bombay Times', Tusshar Kapoor reassured fans that there was no cause for alarm. He stated, "Dad is absolutely fine. It was just a minor incident. He lost his balance, which caused him to fall, but there were no injuries." Tusshar's statement has brought relief to his fans.

Stars Arrived to Pay Homage

It is worth noting that this prayer meeting was held following the demise of Zarine Khan, the mother of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. On this occasion, many personalities from the cinema world, including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, her son Hridaan, Fardeen Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Saba Azad, were present to pay tribute to her soul.

Away from Films, Active on OTT

Jeetendra, who has delivered over 200 successful films such as 'Himmatwala', 'Tohfa', and 'Parichay', last appeared on the big screen in 2005. However, he remains quite active on digital platforms. He was recently seen in web series like 'Baisish Season 2' and 'Apharan Season 2' on OTT.

