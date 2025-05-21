Paresh Rawal Quits Another Akshay Kumar Film Before 'Hera Pheri 3'

This is not the first time Paresh Rawal has opted out of an Akshay Kumar film; he has done so previously. He had previously said no to the sequel Earlier, Paresh Rawal also withdrew from ‘OMG 2’, released in 2023. Pankaj Tripathi replaced him in the film, which was well-received by audiences.

What was the reason? Hera Pheri: Akshay vs Paresh In an interview, Paresh Rawal stated: "I didn't like the script, so I didn't become a part of it. I don't just do sequels because the first part made money." However, it is also said that he left this movie due to monetary reasons.

According to media reports, he was offered a lower fee for the sequel. As the lead actor in the first part, whose contribution led to its success, he demanded a higher fee. The makers were unable to meet this demand, resulting in his exclusion from the film.

Why did Paresh Rawal leave ‘Hera Pheri 3’? Reports indicate that preparations for the film were complete. Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s schedules had aligned, and shooting was about to commence. However, Paresh Rawal’s sudden decision to withdraw surprised the producers and cast.

In an interview, Paresh Rawal said: “Our three-way chemistry is fantastic, but this time I didn’t feel like being a part of the film.” Will there be legal action? Some media reports suggest that Akshay Kumar, who has now acquired the rights to the franchise, may consider legal action against Paresh Rawal. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

Meanwhile, fans are upset about Paresh Rawal’s (Babubhaiya’s) departure, stating the film is incomplete without him. A separate debate is ongoing on social media regarding this issue.