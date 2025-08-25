Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have shared the happy news with their fans. The couple announced their pregnancy via a social media post.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy
परिणीति चोपड़ा और राघव चड्ढा के इंस्टाग्राम से ली गई तस्वीर

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child. Parineeti herself shared this happy news with her fans on social media. The couple, two years after their marriage, is about to become parents, news that has delighted their family and fans, who are showering them with congratulations.

Parineeti Chopra Posted on Instagram

Parineeti shared the good news via an Instagram post. She wrote, “Our little universe is on its way. Thank you for the immense blessings.” Along with this, she also posted an evil eye protection emoji. She also shared a picture of a cake with “1+1=3” written on it and tiny footprints.

Parineeti and Raghav to Become Parents

Parineeti Chopra also shared a video where she is seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Raghav. This video too has won the hearts of fans, and her post is flooded with congratulatory messages.

Raghav and Parineeti hinted on Kapil's Show

It may be recalled that some time ago, Parineeti and Raghav appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During the show, Kapil jokingly asked them about the “good news”. Raghav, smiling, had said, “We will give you the good news soon.” Parineeti had also reacted with a laugh. Their fans were delighted at the time, and now Raghav and Parineeti have officially announced their pregnancy.

Parineeti and Raghav Married in 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan in 2023. Pictures and videos of their wedding went viral on social media. The couple was much loved by their fans. Now, this new and beautiful chapter is about to begin in their lives.

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 01:51 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy
