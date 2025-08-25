Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child. Parineeti herself shared this happy news with her fans on social media. The couple, two years after their marriage, is about to become parents, news that has delighted their family and fans, who are showering them with congratulations.
Parineeti shared the good news via an Instagram post. She wrote, “Our little universe is on its way. Thank you for the immense blessings.” Along with this, she also posted an evil eye protection emoji. She also shared a picture of a cake with “1+1=3” written on it and tiny footprints.
Parineeti Chopra also shared a video where she is seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Raghav. This video too has won the hearts of fans, and her post is flooded with congratulatory messages.
It may be recalled that some time ago, Parineeti and Raghav appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During the show, Kapil jokingly asked them about the “good news”. Raghav, smiling, had said, “We will give you the good news soon.” Parineeti had also reacted with a laugh. Their fans were delighted at the time, and now Raghav and Parineeti have officially announced their pregnancy.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan in 2023. Pictures and videos of their wedding went viral on social media. The couple was much loved by their fans. Now, this new and beautiful chapter is about to begin in their lives.