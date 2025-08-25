Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy

It may be recalled that some time ago, Parineeti and Raghav appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During the show, Kapil jokingly asked them about the “good news”. Raghav, smiling, had said, “We will give you the good news soon.” Parineeti had also reacted with a laugh. Their fans were delighted at the time, and now Raghav and Parineeti have officially announced their pregnancy.