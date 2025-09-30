Planning to watch a film? Find out the difference among ‘OG’, ‘Mirai’, and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

First, let's talk about Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG'. This film has created a storm at the box office as soon as it was released. The film had a spectacular start, earning ₹21 crore on its opening day and collecting ₹63.75 crore on the first day across all languages. After that, it earned ₹18.45 crore on Friday, ₹18.5 crore on Saturday, and ₹18.5 crore on Sunday as well. Although there was a slight dip on Monday, the film collected ₹7.5 crore. In five days, the film has collectively earned ₹147.7 crore, which is a huge success in terms of box office performance. With this, the film is nearing ₹150 crore, indicating that the audience is thoroughly enjoying it.