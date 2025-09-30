Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Planning to watch a film? Find out the difference among ‘OG’, ‘Mirai’, and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

With three films currently in cinemas, the question arises: which film is the best? Which one is dominating the box office? Let's find out everything.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Box Office Collection

OG, Mirai, and Jolly LLB 3 (Imaage: IMDb)

This week, cinemas are witnessing a fierce competition. On one hand, there's 'OG' with a powerful star cast, on the other, the much-talked-about 'Mirai', and the next chapter of the audience's favourite series, 'Jolly LLB 3'. These three films have left the audience in a dilemma. Those planning to watch a movie are wondering which film to choose for full entertainment. Let us tell you which film is creating a buzz at the box office and which is receiving the most praise. Let's find out the complete details...

Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG'

First, let's talk about Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG'. This film has created a storm at the box office as soon as it was released. The film had a spectacular start, earning ₹21 crore on its opening day and collecting ₹63.75 crore on the first day across all languages. After that, it earned ₹18.45 crore on Friday, ₹18.5 crore on Saturday, and ₹18.5 crore on Sunday as well. Although there was a slight dip on Monday, the film collected ₹7.5 crore. In five days, the film has collectively earned ₹147.7 crore, which is a huge success in terms of box office performance. With this, the film is nearing ₹150 crore, indicating that the audience is thoroughly enjoying it.

The Craze for 'Jolly LLB 3'

On the other hand, 'Jolly LLB 3' has also maintained its grip at the box office, but the film seems to be slowing down in its second week. The comedy-drama film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, released on September 19, has not yet crossed the ₹100 crore mark domestically. On Monday, the film earned ₹3 crore, taking its total collection to ₹93.5 crore. The audience's interest in the film remains high.

The Specialty of 'Mirai'

Furthermore, talking about the science-fiction action thriller 'Mirai', the film has earned ₹65.1 crore in its first week and ₹19.4 crore in its second week. On the third Monday, it collected ₹75 lakh, bringing the total earnings to ₹89 crore. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, the film has succeeded in transporting the audience to its unique world, offering a distinct blend of science and thrill.

Which of the Three to Choose

All three films are good, and their stories are entirely different from each other. While 'Jolly LLB 3' is about a fight for respect and honour, 'Mirai' is a science-fiction action thriller. However, Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' has surpassed both these films. There is tremendous craze for this film among the people. This is the reason why this film is creating waves at the box office. You can go and watch it in your nearest cinemas.

