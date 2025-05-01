scriptPM Modi Announces Postal Stamps Honouring Five Entertainment Icons at Waves Summit 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi Announces Postal Stamps Honouring Five Entertainment Icons at Waves Summit 2025

WAVES 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit on Thursday. On this occasion, he released postage stamps commemorating five legends of the entertainment industry: P. Bhanumathi, Guru Dutt, and three others.

May 01, 2025

Patrika Desk

WAVES Summit 2025

WAVES Summit 2025

PM Modi at Waves Summit 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the presence of artists, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries under one roof.
He described WAVES as a global platform for every artist and creator, a space where every young individual with a new vision can connect with the creative world.
He noted that 112 years ago, on 3 May 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, produced by Dadasaheb Phalke whose birth anniversary was the previous day, was released. He further stated that over the past century, Indian cinema has successfully showcased India globally.

Commemorative Stamps for Five Cinema Legends

At the WAVES Summit 2025, PM Narendra Modi also released commemorative postage stamps honouring five legendary figures of Indian cinema: Guru Dutt, P. Bhanumathi, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, and Salil Chowdhury.
The summit, attended by a significant portion of the Bollywood industry, saw enthusiastic participation. The event, running from 1st to 4th May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, aims to boost the potential of media and entertainment.

PM Modi Praises Indian Cinema

PM Modi lauded Indian cinema, highlighting its global impact and its success in showcasing India worldwide.

He reiterated the century-long success of Indian cinema in reaching global audiences, citing examples such as Raj Kapoor’s popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray’s acclaim at Cannes, and the Oscar success of RRR.
He emphasized that Indian stories have resonated with millions globally, reflecting Indian culture. He also mentioned India’s progress towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

