PM Modi Announces Postal Stamps Honouring Five Entertainment Icons at Waves Summit 2025

PM Modi addresses all artists, content creators, creative thinkers at World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025- WAVES 2025 in Mumbai The PM says, "Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policy makers from more than 100 nations have gathered here under one…" He described WAVES as a global platform for every artist and creator, a space where every young individual with a new vision can connect with the creative world.

At WAVES 2025, PM Modi says, " In the last century, Indian cinema has been successful in making India popular in every part of the world. This is evident from Raj Kapoor's popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray's popularity at Cannes, and RRR's success at the…" He noted that 112 years ago, on 3 May 1913, India's first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, produced by Dadasaheb Phalke whose birth anniversary was the previous day, was released. He further stated that over the past century, Indian cinema has successfully showcased India globally.

Commemorative Stamps for Five Cinema Legends At the WAVES Summit 2025, PM Narendra Modi also released commemorative postage stamps honouring five legendary figures of Indian cinema: Guru Dutt, P. Bhanumathi, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, and Salil Chowdhury.

PM Modi today released commemorative postage stamps in the names of five legends of Indian cinema, including Guru Dutt, P. Bhanumathi and Ritwik Ghatak, at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025- WAVES. The summit, attended by a significant portion of the Bollywood industry, saw enthusiastic participation. The event, running from 1st to 4th May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, aims to boost the potential of media and entertainment.

PM Modi Praises Indian Cinema PM Modi lauded Indian cinema, highlighting its global impact and its success in showcasing India worldwide. He reiterated the century-long success of Indian cinema in reaching global audiences, citing examples such as Raj Kapoor’s popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray’s acclaim at Cannes, and the Oscar success of RRR.

He emphasized that Indian stories have resonated with millions globally, reflecting Indian culture. He also mentioned India’s progress towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.