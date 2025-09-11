Public Fury Against Government Reflected in Bollywood's Portrayal of Mass Protests

Released in 2017, this film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Its story is based on the Emergency (1975-77), when Indira Gandhi's government imposed a state of emergency in India. The movie portrays mass protests as movements against the suppression of the people's voice. Protests are depicted as the public's struggle against government policies and censorship. The film specifically highlights how the freedoms of ordinary people were curtailed during the Emergency and how some individuals resisted and raised their voices for the rights of the people.