Public Fury Against Government Reflected in Bollywood's Portrayal of Mass Protests

Movies Based On Mass Protest: The ongoing Gen-Z protests in Nepal are also generating significant discussion in India. This movement has shaken the foundations of Nepal's government. Bollywood has also produced several films depicting intense clashes between the public and the authorities. Today, we will discuss such Bollywood movies. If you enjoy political or action dramas, you should definitely watch these films, as they not only tell stories but also reflect society.
Genre: Political Thriller (Feature Film)
Released in 2017, this film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Its story is based on the Emergency (1975-77), when Indira Gandhi's government imposed a state of emergency in India. The movie portrays mass protests as movements against the suppression of the people's voice. Protests are depicted as the public's struggle against government policies and censorship. The film specifically highlights how the freedoms of ordinary people were curtailed during the Emergency and how some individuals resisted and raised their voices for the rights of the people.
Genre: Political Drama
‘Rang De Basanti’ was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The story follows a group of college students who portray freedom fighters in a documentary for a foreign student. While acting, they develop a genuine sense of patriotism and rebellion. When one of their friends dies due to government corruption, these young students resort to mass protests. As the situation deteriorates, they fiercely oppose the government and the system. The film thrillingly portrays the youth's frustration, anger, and desire for change.
Genre: Romantic Political Drama
Aandhi is a romantic political film that was banned by the then-government due to its perceived resemblance to Indira Gandhi. It was directed by Gulzar. The film's protagonist, Arati Devi (Suchitra Sen), is a female politician shown struggling to balance her political career and personal life. The film depicts the political discontent and the atmosphere of protest among the public. The film evokes the era when public dissatisfaction, rallies, and protests became commonplace in the country.
Genre: Biographical Social Drama
The 2016 Hindi film ‘Anna’ is based on the life of Kisan Baburao ‘Anna’ Hazare. The film portrays the anti-corruption campaign and the demand for a Lokpal as a mass movement (protest). The film depicts how the historic public movement and hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan shook the government. Director Shashank Udapurkar made this film and played the role of Anna Hazare himself.
Nepal has been engulfed by the ‘Gen Z’ movement since September 2025. It began with the sudden ban on 26 social media platforms—Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc. The protests quickly escalated into a mass protest against corruption and unemployment. Many cities are witnessing anti-government rallies, attacks on parliament, and a fierce public movement. Over 23 people have lost their lives. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was forced to resign.
It should be noted that the films we have discussed are not directly based on movements like the one in Nepal, but all the movies showcase powerful mass protests and public movements.