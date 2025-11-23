Puneet Issar: Bollywood Actor’s Career Ruined Overnight After Amitabh Bachchan’s Accident During Shoot

Puneet Issar (Image: Patrika)
Puneet Issar On Amitabh Bachchan Accident Shooting Set: Amitabh Bachchan, an actor who has given the industry one hit film after another, met with an accident on the sets of the film 'Coolie' in 1982. This incident not only affected Big B but also had a profound impact on another actor's life. We are talking about Puneet Issar. It was during an intense fight sequence with Puneet Issar that Amitabh Bachchan sustained a life-threatening injury. Due to a mistimed jump, Bachchan fell badly on a table, causing severe internal injuries that necessitated emergency surgery. At that time, the entire nation was praying for his recovery, and meanwhile, Puneet Issar's life was also thrown into turmoil.
Puneet Issar spoke in a digital commentary. During the conversation, Puneet Issar revealed that this accident had an unwanted and terrible impact on his career. The accident was just an unfortunate event, but the actor lost 10 films. Not only did people curse him, but he also remained unemployed for six years.
Puneet Issar explained that after this incident, filmmakers became hesitant to cast him. They feared public backlash and had misconceptions about Issar's "physical strength." Because of this, Puneet Issar received no work for nearly six years. He described this period as the most difficult time of his life, when he had to endure professional isolation and constant public judgment.
Before the accident, at the young age of 21, Puneet Issar had signed 10 films with top stars, playing major villain roles. But overnight, everything came to an end. Issar, a gold medalist from the Actors Studio and considered an acting professor, was suddenly labelled merely a "fighter."
Due to family responsibilities and the lack of any major offers, Issar accepted any small roles he could get to make ends meet. This significantly led him to restart his career from scratch. After the 'Coolie' accident, Puneet Issar never worked with Amitabh Bachchan again. Although the industry eventually accepted it as an unfortunate accident, a professional distance always remained between the two actors.
Puneet Issar later received the role of Duryodhana in 'Mahabharat' (1988–1990). This memorable role once again brought the actor immense recognition, re-establishing his image as a powerful performer. Subsequently, he worked in hit films such as Abhishek Bachchan's debut film 'Refugee', Salman Khan starrer 'Garv: Pride and Honour' (which he directed), and 'Sanam Bewafa'. With his hard work and courage, he regained his respect and a firm place in the industry.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending