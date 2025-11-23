Puneet Issar: Bollywood Actor’s Career Ruined Overnight After Amitabh Bachchan’s Accident During Shoot

Puneet Issar On Amitabh Bachchan Accident Shooting Set: Amitabh Bachchan, an actor who has given the industry one hit film after another, met with an accident on the sets of the film 'Coolie' in 1982. This incident not only affected Big B but also had a profound impact on another actor's life. We are talking about Puneet Issar. It was during an intense fight sequence with Puneet Issar that Amitabh Bachchan sustained a life-threatening injury. Due to a mistimed jump, Bachchan fell badly on a table, causing severe internal injuries that necessitated emergency surgery. At that time, the entire nation was praying for his recovery, and meanwhile, Puneet Issar's life was also thrown into turmoil.