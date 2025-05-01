scriptRaid 2.0 X Review: Public Reaction | Latest News | Patrika News
Raid 2.0 X Review: Public Reaction

Raid 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Raid 2’ has been released in cinemas. Here’s how people are reacting on X after watching it.

May 01, 2025 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Review
Raid 2 Review: Ajay Devgn’s most awaited film ‘Raid 2’ was released in cinemas on 1 May 2025. In this film, Ajay Devgn is once again seen fighting against corruption and power-hungry politicians.

After the superhit success of ‘Raid’, its sequel ‘Raid 2’ has been the subject of much discussion among viewers. Here’s what people are reacting on Twitter after watching this movie.

The film’s story and characters

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik in the Raid 2 film, who fights against corruption. This time he faces the powerful villain Dadabhai, played brilliantly by Riteish Deshmukh. This clash further enhances the thrill and intensity in the film.

Audience reactions on social media

As soon as the film was released, audience reactions started appearing on the social media platform X. One user wrote- “Watched Raid 2. The story is fantastic. Ajay Devgn versus Riteish Deshmukh…”. Another user said- “What a movie man… Money’s worth”. A third user wrote- “A completely goosebumps-inducing film. Powerful dialogues, intense scenes… Ajay Devgn is in excellent form.” While some users were seen disliking it, most people are giving it a good response.
— Suraj (@MRSURAJ1782) April 26, 2025

He got the opportunity in Ek Villain & he excels here as well 👏🏻

— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 1, 2025

Raid 2 Director

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film’s story is captivating. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Now it remains to be seen how much success ‘Raid 2’ achieves at the box office.

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films

After ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in films like ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ and ‘Son of Sardar 2’. Along with this, ‘Raid 3’ has also been announced in which Ajay Devgn will again play the lead role.

