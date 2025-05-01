Raid 2.0 X Review: Public Reaction

The film’s story and characters Ajay Devgn plays the role of Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik in the Raid 2 film, who fights against corruption. This time he faces the powerful villain Dadabhai, played brilliantly by Riteish Deshmukh. This clash further enhances the thrill and intensity in the film.

Audience reactions on social media As soon as the film was released, audience reactions started appearing on the social media platform X. One user wrote- “Watched Raid 2. The story is fantastic. Ajay Devgn versus Riteish Deshmukh…”. Another user said- “What a movie man… Money’s worth”. A third user wrote- “A completely goosebumps-inducing film. Powerful dialogues, intense scenes… Ajay Devgn is in excellent form.” While some users were seen disliking it, most people are giving it a good response.