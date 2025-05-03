scriptRaid 2 Box Office: 80% Budget Recovered on Day 2 | Latest News | Patrika News
Raid 2 Box Office: 80% Budget Recovered on Day 2

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 had a good opening day. Details of its earnings on the second day are also out now.

May 03, 2025 / 10:04 am

Patrika Desk

Raid-2-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-riteish-deshmukh-movie

Raid 2

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Ajay Devgn starrer film ‘Raid 2’, released on 1 May, took a strong opening on its first day. It earned ₹19.71 crore at the box office on its first day.
This surpassed the opening day collections of Ajay Devgn’s previous hit films Tanhaji, Drishyam, and Shaitan. Let’s find out how much it earned on the second day.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, Raid 2 earned approximately ₹11.75 crore on its second day. This brings the film’s total collection to ₹31 crore. The film earned ₹25.75 crore worldwide on the first day.

80% Budget Recovered in Just 2 Days

According to media reports, the budget of Raid 2 is approximately ₹40 crore. In just two days, the film has recovered 80% of its budget, which could make it the second potential blockbuster of the year, after Chhapaak.

Riteish Deshmukh Shines as Villain

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Ajay Devgn Film
Raid 2 Box Office Collection
The film is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Ajay Devgn is once again seen in the role of the honest income tax officer, Amay Patnaik. Both audiences and critics are praising his acting and the honesty conveyed through his eyes. Riteish Deshmukh has given a tremendous performance, with his acting described as outstanding. Actors like Saurabh Shukla and Amit Syal have also done a good job in the film.

Changes Made by the Censor Board

Raid 2 was cleared by the censor board with some changes. According to a report, an 8-second dialogue at the beginning of the film containing words like money, weapons, and power was removed. Also, the term “Railway Minister” was changed to “Senior Minister”. The film’s runtime is 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Competition from ‘Retro’ and ‘HIT: The Third Case’

Along with Raid 2, two major South Indian films—‘Retro’ and ‘HIT: The Third Case’—were also released. Nevertheless, Raid 2 maintained its hold on the box office and is receiving a lot of love from the audience.

