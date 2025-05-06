scriptRaid 2 Box Office Collection Tanks on Day 5 | Raid 2 Box Office Collection Tanks on Day 5: Ajay Devgn&#39;s Film Sinks | Latest News | Patrika News
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Tanks on Day 5

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Monday box office collection for the movie ‘Raid 2’ is out. The film’s earnings have seen a sharp decline.

MumbaiMay 06, 2025 / 09:42 am

Patrika Desk

अजय देवगन की फिल्म रेड 2 ने पांचवे दिन किया बेहद कम कलेक्शन

Raid 2 BO Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn’s movie Raid 2 has completed five days at the box office. The movie has been creating new milestones each day. While Raid 2 outperformed many big movies over the weekend, its earnings dipped on Monday. The film’s collection on the fifth day was the lowest so far. From its opening, Ajay Devgn’s film had been creating a storm in cinemas, but a significant drop in earnings was recorded on weekdays. The Raid 2 whirlwind appeared to calm down on its first Monday. While it was anticipated that the film might soon enter the ₹100 crore club, the current collection might disappoint the makers. Let’s find out how much the film collected on 5th May…

Speaking of the film’s collection from its opening until now, it has been declining day by day. The initially phenomenal earnings of Raid 2 led to speculation that it might surpass its first part, but that now seems unlikely. On its fifth day of release, Monday, 5th May, Raid 2 collected a mere ₹7.75 crore. This is the lowest collection so far since its opening. Raid 2’s total collection now stands at ₹79.00 crore. If this trend continues, the film will take considerably longer to reach the ₹100 crore club.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹19.25 crore
Day 2₹12 crore
Day 3₹18 crore
Day 4₹22 crore
Day 5₹7.75 crore
Total₹79.00 crore
Raid 2’ is a sequel to ‘Raid’, released in 2018, hitting theatres almost seven years later. Ajay Devgn plays an IRS officer who uncovers another white-collar crime. Riteish Deshmukh , playing Dada Manohar Bhai, portrays a corrupt politician. Meanwhile, the producers have confirmed that work is underway on a third installment, with details to be revealed soon.

