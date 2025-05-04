Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

On its first day, ‘Raid 2’ earned ₹19.25 crore, indicating a strong opening. However, the film witnessed a drop of approximately 40 percent in its earnings on the second day. Let’s find out how much it earned on the third day.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection According to reports from Sacnilk, on the third day, Saturday, ‘Raid 2’ earned ₹18 crore. This shows a surge in its earnings. If this momentum continues, it will take considerable time to reach the ₹100 crore mark. However, experts believe it will join the ₹50 crore club within the first weekend itself. It is facing stiff competition from Retro and HIT 3 at the box office.

The Film’s Story In ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn returns as Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he conducts a major raid against a corrupt politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is based on a true story and pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department.