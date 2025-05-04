Raid 2 Box Office: See Collection on Third Day

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Raid 2’ hit theatres on 1 May. The film’s release coincided with two other major films, ‘HIT 3’ and ‘Retro’ creating a tough competition at the box office.
On its first day, ‘Raid 2’ earned ₹19.25 crore, indicating a strong opening. However, the film witnessed a drop of approximately 40 percent in its earnings on the second day. Let’s find out how much it earned on the third day.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection
According to reports from Sacnilk, on the third day, Saturday, ‘Raid 2’ earned ₹18 crore. This shows a surge in its earnings. If this momentum continues, it will take considerable time to reach the ₹100 crore mark. However, experts believe it will join the ₹50 crore club within the first weekend itself. It is facing stiff competition from Retro and HIT 3 at the box office.
The Film’s Story
In ‘Raid 2’, Ajay Devgn returns as Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he conducts a major raid against a corrupt politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is based on a true story and pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department.
The Film’s Star Cast
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Ajay Devgn’s Last Movie
Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn appeared in the film Azaad, which underperformed at the box office. However, his role was a supporting one, with his nephew Aman Devgn and Rasha Thadani playing the lead roles.