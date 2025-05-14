Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

Raid 2‘s 13th-Day Collection (Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13) Encouragingly, ‘Raid 2’ recouped its budget of ₹48 crore within just three days of its release. In 13 days, it has significantly surpassed its budget, generating substantial profits for the makers. On its 13th day, Tuesday, 13 May, the film earned a remarkable ₹4.25 crore. Its total collection now stands at ₹129.85 crore.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹19.25 crore Day 2 ₹12 crore Day 3 ₹18 crore Day 4 ₹22 crore Day 5 ₹7.75 crore Day 6 ₹6.75 crore Day 7 ₹4.75 crore Day 8 ₹5.15 crore Day 9 ₹5 crore Day 10 ₹8.25 crore Day 11 ₹11.75 crore Day 12 ₹5 crore Day 13 ₹4.25 crore Total ₹129.85 crore Raid 2 Strengthens its Box Office Hold (Raid 2 Total Collection) 'Raid 2' has maintained a strong hold at the box office, generating impressive earnings despite not being a holiday period. This film starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is rapidly approaching a major record. It is just a fraction short of surpassing Sky Force's net collection of ₹131.44 crore in India. By Wednesday, Raid 2 is expected to easily surpass this figure, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year and making history.