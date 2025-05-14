scriptRaid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: The film ‘Raid 2’ continues its strong performance, not just on weekends but also on weekdays. The film has had a phenomenal 13th day at the box office.

MumbaiMay 14, 2025 / 08:49 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

रेड 2 रचने वाली इतिहास

Raid 2 BO Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 has created a storm at the box office. Released on 1 May, the film has been raking in impressive earnings since its opening. The collection for its 13th day has also been revealed, suggesting the film has successfully maintained its momentum even on weekdays. Its weekday performance is comparable to that of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, consistently generating strong revenue. This impressive performance continued on Tuesday, 13 May. Let’s find out how Raid 2 performed on its second Tuesday.

Raid 2‘s 13th-Day Collection (Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13)

Encouragingly, ‘Raid 2’ recouped its budget of ₹48 crore within just three days of its release. In 13 days, it has significantly surpassed its budget, generating substantial profits for the makers. On its 13th day, Tuesday, 13 May, the film earned a remarkable ₹4.25 crore. Its total collection now stands at ₹129.85 crore.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹19.25 crore
Day 2₹12 crore
Day 3₹18 crore
Day 4₹22 crore
Day 5₹7.75 crore
Day 6₹6.75 crore
Day 7₹4.75 crore
Day 8₹5.15 crore
Day 9₹5 crore
Day 10₹8.25 crore
Day 11₹11.75 crore
Day 12₹5 crore
Day 13₹4.25 crore
Total₹129.85 crore

Raid 2 Strengthens its Box Office Hold (Raid 2 Total Collection)

Raid 2’ has maintained a strong hold at the box office, generating impressive earnings despite not being a holiday period. This film starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is rapidly approaching a major record. It is just a fraction short of surpassing Sky Force‘s net collection of ₹131.44 crore in India. By Wednesday, Raid 2 is expected to easily surpass this figure, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year and making history.

Raid 2 is One Step Away from Making History

Raid 2 is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. It is a sequel to Raid, released in 2018, which was a blockbuster hit. Raid 2 has now also established itself amongst successful films. Ajay Devgn once again portrays IRS officer Ammay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

in 3 hours

MP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling

Indore

MP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling

in 3 hours

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

National News

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

13 hours ago

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

Cricket News

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

in 4 hours

Latest Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

Bollywood

Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

in 3 hours

Raid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday

Bollywood

Raid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday

20 hours ago

Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement

1 day ago

Anushka Sharma’s Father Was Part of the 1999 Kargil War

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma’s Father Was Part of the 1999 Kargil War

2 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Pawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

मनोरंजन

Pawandeep Rajan’s Health Update: Singer Unable to Walk for Six Weeks

in 5 hours

Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

बॉलीवुड

Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

in 3 hours

Raid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday

बॉलीवुड

Raid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday

20 hours ago

Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement

मनोरंजन

Anushka Sharma Shares Emotional Post After Virat Kohli’s Retirement

1 day ago

Anushka Sharma’s Father Was Part of the 1999 Kargil War

मनोरंजन

Anushka Sharma’s Father Was Part of the 1999 Kargil War

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.