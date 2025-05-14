Raid 2 Box Office: Strong Weekday Earnings Push Film Closer to Historic Milestone

Raid 2 BO Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 has created a storm at the box office. Released on 1 May, the film has been raking in impressive earnings since its opening. The collection for its 13th day has also been revealed, suggesting the film has successfully maintained its momentum even on weekdays. Its weekday performance is comparable to that of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, consistently generating strong revenue. This impressive performance continued on Tuesday, 13 May. Let’s find out how Raid 2 performed on its second Tuesday.
Encouragingly, ‘Raid 2’ recouped its budget of ₹48 crore within just three days of its release. In 13 days, it has significantly surpassed its budget, generating substantial profits for the makers. On its 13th day, Tuesday, 13 May, the film earned a remarkable ₹4.25 crore. Its total collection now stands at ₹129.85 crore.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹19.25 crore
Day 2
₹12 crore
Day 3
₹18 crore
Day 4
₹22 crore
Day 5
₹7.75 crore
Day 6
₹6.75 crore
Day 7
₹4.75 crore
Day 8
₹5.15 crore
Day 9
₹5 crore
Day 10
₹8.25 crore
Day 11
₹11.75 crore
Day 12
₹5 crore
Day 13
₹4.25 crore
Total
₹129.85 crore
Raid 2 Strengthens its Box Office Hold (Raid 2 Total Collection)
‘Raid 2’ has maintained a strong hold at the box office, generating impressive earnings despite not being a holiday period. This film starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is rapidly approaching a major record. It is just a fraction short of surpassing Sky Force‘s net collection of ₹131.44 crore in India. By Wednesday, Raid 2 is expected to easily surpass this figure, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year and making history.
Raid 2 is One Step Away from Making History
Raid 2 is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. It is a sequel to Raid, released in 2018, which was a blockbuster hit. Raid 2 has now also established itself amongst successful films. Ajay Devgn once again portrays IRS officer Ammay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption.