Raid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Raid 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning widespread praise. The film has already entered the 100 crore club. On its second Monday (May 12th), the 12th day of its release, it raked in a remarkable ₹5 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹125.75 crore. It is rapidly approaching the ₹150 crore mark. After a strong weekend, the film has further cemented its status as a superhit on Monday.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹19.25 crore Day 2 ₹12 crore Day 3 ₹18 crore Day 4 ₹22 crore Day 5 ₹7.75 crore Day 6 ₹6.75 crore Day 7 ₹4.75 crore Day 8 ₹5.15 crore Day 9 ₹5 crore Day 10 ₹8.25 crore Day 11 ₹11.75 crore Day 12 ₹5 crore Total ₹125.75 crore Ajay Devgn as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2 Raid 2 is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. The film’s budget is reported to be ₹48 crore, which it recouped within three days of its release. It has already more than doubled its budget. The film earned ₹95.75 crore in its first week. Ajay Devgn once again portrays IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption. Raid 2 is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. The film’s budget is reported to be ₹48 crore, which it recouped within three days of its release. It has already more than doubled its budget. The film earned ₹95.75 crore in its first week. Ajay Devgn once again portrays IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption.