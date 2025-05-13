scriptRaid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday | Latest News | Patrika News
Raid 2 Remains Box Office Champion, Continues Strong Earnings on Monday

Raid 2 has continued its strong performance not only on weekends but also on weekdays. Let’s find out how many crores it has collected…

MumbaiMay 13, 2025 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

Raid 2 BO Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn and Ritesh Deshmukh’s film Raid 2 has completed 12 days at the box office. Over these two weeks, the film has seen its share of ups and downs, yet it has stood firm against bigger releases. After a record-breaking Sunday, the Monday collections (12th day) are also impressive.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

Raid 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning widespread praise. The film has already entered the 100 crore club. On its second Monday (May 12th), the 12th day of its release, it raked in a remarkable ₹5 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹125.75 crore. It is rapidly approaching the ₹150 crore mark. After a strong weekend, the film has further cemented its status as a superhit on Monday.
DayBox Office Collection
Day 1₹19.25 crore
Day 2₹12 crore
Day 3₹18 crore
Day 4₹22 crore
Day 5₹7.75 crore
Day 6₹6.75 crore
Day 7₹4.75 crore
Day 8₹5.15 crore
Day 9₹5 crore
Day 10₹8.25 crore
Day 11₹11.75 crore
Day 12₹5 crore
Total₹125.75 crore

Ajay Devgn as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2

Raid 2 is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. The film’s budget is reported to be ₹48 crore, which it recouped within three days of its release. It has already more than doubled its budget. The film earned ₹95.75 crore in its first week. Ajay Devgn once again portrays IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is committed to eradicating corruption.

Raid 2 Entry in 150 Crore Soon

Raid 2 is set to become the second biggest hit of the year after Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Currently, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force is in second place with ₹131 crore, a record Raid 2 is expected to surpass soon. Besides Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 stars Vaani Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Amit Sial, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Shruti Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid.

