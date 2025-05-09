Raid 2 Storms Box Office on Day 8; Weekend 100 Crore Entry Predicted

Raid 2‘s Thursday Collection ‘Raid 2’ has completed a week in theatres and has entered its second week. While the film’s momentum slowed down a bit, Raid 2 is poised to create history before the weekend arrives. Thursday’s earnings are now out. On its 8th day of release, May 8th, Raid 2 raked in a phenomenal ₹5.15 crore, exceeding Wednesday’s earnings. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹95.65 crore. The film is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club over the weekend, as indicated by these figures.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 ₹19.25 crore Day 2 ₹12 crore Day 3 ₹18 crore Day 4 ₹22 crore Day 5 ₹7.75 crore Day 6 ₹6.75 crore Day 7 ₹4.75 crore Day 8 ₹5.15 crore Total ₹95.65 crore Raid 2 recoups its budget in three days (Raid 2 Total Collection) The budget of Raid 2 is reported to be ₹48 crore. The film recouped its budget in just three days and is now generating profits. Simultaneously, the film maintains a strong hold at the box office, setting several records daily. On its seventh day of release, it surpassed Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' to become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023. The makers hope that Raid 2 will prove to be a superhit film, just like its first installment, Raid.