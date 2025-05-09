Raid 2 Storms Box Office on Day 8; Weekend 100 Crore Entry Predicted

Raid 2 BO collection day 8: Eight days have passed since the release of Ajay Devgn’s film Raid 2 . The film’s collection has seen its ups and downs. While Wednesday saw its lowest collection so far, the film performed exceptionally well on Thursday, demonstrating its status as a major banner film. Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid. Fans had eagerly awaited the second installment of Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster film Raid, which ended on May 1st. Now, the film is outperforming other big films at the box office. Let’s find out how Raid 2 performed on Thursday…
Raid 2‘s Thursday Collection
‘Raid 2’ has completed a week in theatres and has entered its second week. While the film’s momentum slowed down a bit, Raid 2 is poised to create history before the weekend arrives. Thursday’s earnings are now out. On its 8th day of release, May 8th, Raid 2 raked in a phenomenal ₹5.15 crore, exceeding Wednesday’s earnings. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹95.65 crore. The film is expected to enter the ₹100 crore club over the weekend, as indicated by these figures.
Day
Box Office Collection
Day 1
₹19.25 crore
Day 2
₹12 crore
Day 3
₹18 crore
Day 4
₹22 crore
Day 5
₹7.75 crore
Day 6
₹6.75 crore
Day 7
₹4.75 crore
Day 8
₹5.15 crore
Total
₹95.65 crore
Raid 2 recoups its budget in three days (Raid 2 Total Collection)
The budget of Raid 2 is reported to be ₹48 crore. The film recouped its budget in just three days and is now generating profits. Simultaneously, the film maintains a strong hold at the box office, setting several records daily. On its seventh day of release, it surpassed Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023. The makers hope that Raid 2 will prove to be a superhit film, just like its first installment, Raid.
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, ‘Raid 2’ stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film’s narrative revolves around Ajay Devgn’s character, Amay Patnaik, and his 75th raid, where he faces numerous challenges while exposing ₹4200 crore in black money and confronts the empire of a corrupt politician, Dada Bhai (played by Riteish Deshmukh).