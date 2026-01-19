19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Raj Kundra Faces Fresh Allegations in ₹150 Crore Scam, ED Issues Summons

The troubles of Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, seem to be never-ending. After a ₹60 crore scam, his name has now surfaced in a ₹150 crore scam. The ED has issued a summons; know the full story?

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Raj Kundra scam

Image: Patrika

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has once again found himself in trouble. After his name surfaced in a previous alleged scam of ₹60 crore, the matter has now escalated. Yes, his name has also emerged in a new scam amounting to ₹150 crore, following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued him a summons.

In this high-profile case linked to a ‘Bitcoin’ scam, the court has also sent a notice to Kundra, asking him to appear. The continuously mounting allegations and the re-opened legal investigation have made this entire affair more intriguing and sensational. What exactly is this case, and why are Kundra's troubles not abating?

Name Surfaces in ‘Bitcoin’ Scam

Mumbai's special PMLA court has sent a summons to businessman Raj Kundra in the ‘Bitcoin’ scam. The court took this action after reviewing the ED's charge sheet. Dubai-based businessman Rajesh Satija has also been issued a summons in the same case. Both will now have to appear in court. The ED had named Raj Kundra and Satija as accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in September 2025.

ED's Claim

The investigating agency claims that Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind of the notorious ‘Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam’, had once given 285 Bitcoins to Raj Kundra. It is alleged that these Bitcoins were intended for setting up a large Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. However, this project never took off. The ED alleges that even though the deal remained incomplete, Kundra still possesses the 285 Bitcoins, whose current value exceeds ₹150 crore.

What Does the Investigating Agency Say?

The ED alleges that from 2018 to the present, Raj Kundra has been given multiple opportunities to provide details of the wallet addresses where the 285 Bitcoins were sent. However, Kundra has consistently failed to provide this information. He cited the reason that his ‘iPhoneX’ was damaged, and therefore, the data was unavailable. The ED, however, contends that this is merely an excuse, and Kundra attempted to conceal or destroy evidence to prevent the actual transactions from becoming public. The court, deeming the matter serious, has now issued summons to both accused, asking for their response. All eyes are on the direction this case will take in the coming days.

According to investigating agencies, what is surprising is that even after more than 7 years, Raj Kundra clearly remembers the exact amount of Bitcoin he received in five installments.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Updated on:

19 Jan 2026 05:35 pm

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 05:34 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raj Kundra Faces Fresh Allegations in ₹150 Crore Scam, ED Issues Summons

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Barrage of Bullets… Indiscriminate Firing at Model and Writer-Director’s Home

Bollywood

Sunny’s ‘Border 2’ Creates a Sensation Before Release, Dominates Advance Bookings

Border 2 Advance Booking
Bollywood

Aamir Khan's magic fails against 'Dhurandhar'; 'Happy Patel', 'The Raja Saab' and 'Rahu-Ketu' box office collections revealed

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection
Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Their Little Angel to the World, Fans Shower Love

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Latest Update
Bollywood

From Legacy to Expansion: Deols Expand Their Ancestral Juhu Bungalow

Sunny Deol Big Decision after 55 days of Dharmendra Death add another floor Juhu bungalow
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.