Raj Kundra Faces Fresh Allegations in ₹150 Crore Scam, ED Issues Summons

Image: Patrika
Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has once again found himself in trouble. After his name surfaced in a previous alleged scam of ₹60 crore, the matter has now escalated. Yes, his name has also emerged in a new scam amounting to ₹150 crore, following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued him a summons.
In this high-profile case linked to a ‘Bitcoin’ scam, the court has also sent a notice to Kundra, asking him to appear. The continuously mounting allegations and the re-opened legal investigation have made this entire affair more intriguing and sensational. What exactly is this case, and why are Kundra's troubles not abating?
Mumbai's special PMLA court has sent a summons to businessman Raj Kundra in the ‘Bitcoin’ scam. The court took this action after reviewing the ED's charge sheet. Dubai-based businessman Rajesh Satija has also been issued a summons in the same case. Both will now have to appear in court. The ED had named Raj Kundra and Satija as accused in its supplementary charge sheet filed in September 2025.
The investigating agency claims that Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind of the notorious ‘Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam’, had once given 285 Bitcoins to Raj Kundra. It is alleged that these Bitcoins were intended for setting up a large Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. However, this project never took off. The ED alleges that even though the deal remained incomplete, Kundra still possesses the 285 Bitcoins, whose current value exceeds ₹150 crore.
The ED alleges that from 2018 to the present, Raj Kundra has been given multiple opportunities to provide details of the wallet addresses where the 285 Bitcoins were sent. However, Kundra has consistently failed to provide this information. He cited the reason that his ‘iPhoneX’ was damaged, and therefore, the data was unavailable. The ED, however, contends that this is merely an excuse, and Kundra attempted to conceal or destroy evidence to prevent the actual transactions from becoming public. The court, deeming the matter serious, has now issued summons to both accused, asking for their response. All eyes are on the direction this case will take in the coming days.
According to investigating agencies, what is surprising is that even after more than 7 years, Raj Kundra clearly remembers the exact amount of Bitcoin he received in five installments.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending