Raj Kundra Faces Fresh Allegations in ₹150 Crore Scam, ED Issues Summons

The ED alleges that from 2018 to the present, Raj Kundra has been given multiple opportunities to provide details of the wallet addresses where the 285 Bitcoins were sent. However, Kundra has consistently failed to provide this information. He cited the reason that his ‘iPhoneX’ was damaged, and therefore, the data was unavailable. The ED, however, contends that this is merely an excuse, and Kundra attempted to conceal or destroy evidence to prevent the actual transactions from becoming public. The court, deeming the matter serious, has now issued summons to both accused, asking for their response. All eyes are on the direction this case will take in the coming days.