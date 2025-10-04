Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

While sharing these pictures, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "A new beginning. This is the start of something interesting. How do you like this vibe…?" Internet users have reacted in various ways to Pankaj Tripathi's new look. Some are praising his style, while others are surprised to see him in this avatar. However, the most amusing comment came from Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric fashion sense. Praising Pankaj Tripathi, Ranveer Singh commented, "Arre! What is this, Guruji? We improved, and you got worse?"