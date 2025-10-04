Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

Ranveer Singh was surprised to see the new and different style of Pankaj Tripathi, who became famous for his role as Kaaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur'. Ranveer Singh's reaction to Pankaj Tripathi's traditional look with modern fashion is going viral on social media and people are loving it...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

कालीन भैया का नया अवतार देखकर रणवीर सिंह का फनी कमेंट, कहा - हम सुधर गए और तो आप बिगड़ गए...

Ranveer Singh On Pankaj Tripathi Photos (Image: X)

Ranveer Singh on Pankaj Tripathi Photos: Pankaj Tripathi is known for his powerful acting, but recently, he showcased a look that surprised everyone. The actor, famous as 'Kaleen Bhaiya' from 'Mirzapur', has experimented with a blend of traditional and modern fashion, leaving fans and Bollywood stars astonished.

Ranveer Singh's Reaction

Pankaj Tripathi shared some pictures on social media, showcasing a completely different avatar. In the photos, he is seen wearing a dark green velvet sherwani jacket with intricate golden embroidery. He paired it with a black embroidered shirt, adding a modern touch to his ensemble. A red salwar, a long green blazer, and a cap further enhanced his unique look.

"We Improved, and You Got Worse..."

While sharing these pictures, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "A new beginning. This is the start of something interesting. How do you like this vibe…?" Internet users have reacted in various ways to Pankaj Tripathi's new look. Some are praising his style, while others are surprised to see him in this avatar. However, the most amusing comment came from Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric fashion sense. Praising Pankaj Tripathi, Ranveer Singh commented, "Arre! What is this, Guruji? We improved, and you got worse?"

Discussion of This New Look on Social Media

Furthermore, Gulshan Devaiah also commented, "Oye Panki!! Panki Oye Sir Sir Sir Sir Sir," and singer Harshdeep Kaur praised the actor, writing, "Oh wow, amazing." Pankaj Tripathi's new look has become a topic of discussion on social media. Both fans and celebrities are thoroughly appreciating his experiment. It remains to be seen what interesting projects Pankaj Tripathi will bring with this new look.

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 03:25 pm

Bollywood

