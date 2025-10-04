Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

Ranveer Singh On Pankaj Tripathi Photos (Image: X)
Ranveer Singh on Pankaj Tripathi Photos: Pankaj Tripathi is known for his powerful acting, but recently, he showcased a look that surprised everyone. The actor, famous as 'Kaleen Bhaiya' from 'Mirzapur', has experimented with a blend of traditional and modern fashion, leaving fans and Bollywood stars astonished.
Pankaj Tripathi shared some pictures on social media, showcasing a completely different avatar. In the photos, he is seen wearing a dark green velvet sherwani jacket with intricate golden embroidery. He paired it with a black embroidered shirt, adding a modern touch to his ensemble. A red salwar, a long green blazer, and a cap further enhanced his unique look.
While sharing these pictures, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "A new beginning. This is the start of something interesting. How do you like this vibe…?" Internet users have reacted in various ways to Pankaj Tripathi's new look. Some are praising his style, while others are surprised to see him in this avatar. However, the most amusing comment came from Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric fashion sense. Praising Pankaj Tripathi, Ranveer Singh commented, "Arre! What is this, Guruji? We improved, and you got worse?"
Furthermore, Gulshan Devaiah also commented, "Oye Panki!! Panki Oye Sir Sir Sir Sir Sir," and singer Harshdeep Kaur praised the actor, writing, "Oh wow, amazing." Pankaj Tripathi's new look has become a topic of discussion on social media. Both fans and celebrities are thoroughly appreciating his experiment. It remains to be seen what interesting projects Pankaj Tripathi will bring with this new look.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending