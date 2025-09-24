Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Is Rapper Badshah Injured or Promoting Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Fans are quite worried after seeing a post by famous rapper and singer Badshah. They are inquiring about his health and questioning how he got into such a bad state.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Badshah Injured His face is badly damaged
Rapper Badshah (Image: Instagram)

Badshah Injured: Rapper and singer Badshah, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has sparked concern among fans. He recently posted two photos of himself, showing visible injuries, leading to widespread worry and inquiries about his well-being on social media.

Badshah's Facial Injuries

In the post, Badshah's face appears swollen in one picture, while the other shows a white bandage over one eye. His caption reads: “Avatar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaise… #badsofbollywood #kokaina.”

No Official Information Regarding Badshah's Injury

Badshah's post has caused considerable alarm among his fans. One fan commented, "What happened? You were performing in Chicago just now." Another wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya, big brother, get well soon." A third asked, "Hey Badshah bhai, tell us what happened?" Another fan simply wrote, "Badshah bhai, take care of yourself."

Badshah's Significant Role in 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', features several Bollywood stars. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and even director Rajamouli have cameo roles. Badshah also has a role in the series, where he clashes with Manoj Pahwa (Avatar). Their disagreement might suggest that Badshah's post depicts a scene from 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Badshah's Upcoming New Song

Aryan Khan directed 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', his first directorial venture. Seven episodes have been released so far. It's an action-comedy-drama series. Before sharing these photos, Badshah shared clips of his new song, KOKAINA, which was well-received by fans. There is speculation that the photos might be a promotional tactic for the song, as no official confirmation of an injury has been released.

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 12:51 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Is Rapper Badshah Injured or Promoting Ba***ds of Bollywood?
