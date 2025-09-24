Is Rapper Badshah Injured or Promoting Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Badshah Injured: Rapper and singer Badshah, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has sparked concern among fans. He recently posted two photos of himself, showing visible injuries, leading to widespread worry and inquiries about his well-being on social media.
In the post, Badshah's face appears swollen in one picture, while the other shows a white bandage over one eye. His caption reads: “Avatar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaise… #badsofbollywood #kokaina.”
Badshah's post has caused considerable alarm among his fans. One fan commented, "What happened? You were performing in Chicago just now." Another wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya, big brother, get well soon." A third asked, "Hey Badshah bhai, tell us what happened?" Another fan simply wrote, "Badshah bhai, take care of yourself."
Aryan Khan's directorial debut, the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', features several Bollywood stars. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and even director Rajamouli have cameo roles. Badshah also has a role in the series, where he clashes with Manoj Pahwa (Avatar). Their disagreement might suggest that Badshah's post depicts a scene from 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'.
Aryan Khan directed 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', his first directorial venture. Seven episodes have been released so far. It's an action-comedy-drama series. Before sharing these photos, Badshah shared clips of his new song, KOKAINA, which was well-received by fans. There is speculation that the photos might be a promotional tactic for the song, as no official confirmation of an injury has been released.