Rapper Badshah Seeks Solace from Premanand Maharaj; Brother Seeks Guidance on Truth and Life

Premanand Maharaj Badshah: A unique display of faith in Premanand Maharaj is being witnessed in the film industry. First, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, then Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visited Vrindavan and met Premanand Maharaj. Now, famous rapper and singer Badshah sought refuge with Premanand Maharaj and shared his life's sorrows. During this time, Maharaj gave Badshah a guru mantra, which made him very happy.
A video of Badshah and Premanand Maharaj's meeting is going viral on social media. In it, Badshah is seen sitting calmly near the Guruji, while his brother asked Premanand Maharaj a question about life and relationships. He asked, “'Why has man come into this world? Initially, I believed we are all brothers, that we have come to help each other, that this is life. Everyone in this world desires to hear the truth, but when you speak the truth, relationships break down. Love fades, yet the desire for truth remains. But as soon as the truth is spoken, everything is lost. It's as if someone has cursed you. And the person is finished. He can neither perform his duty nor his work.’”
Responding to the question, Premanand Maharaj said, “One should always walk on the path of truth. People leaving is justified because they are on the path of falsehood. Their leaving makes no difference. God is with those who walk on the path of truth, and the whole world is ready to walk with someone who has God on their side. Therefore, one should only walk on the path of truth.”
Premanand Maharaj further stated, “Saints and Mahatmas are also symbols of the path of truth. If you have come, you have come to hear the truth, to see the truth. If you are bowing down to the truth, then believe that truth can never be falsehood, and falsehood can never be truth. Those who give precedence to falsehood cannot be your friends. But the truth is Narayan, Hari, the Lord; when He is with you, everyone will have to bow down, everyone will have to support you. Therefore, do not despair of the truth; remain firm in the truth.”
It should be noted that Badshah did not say anything during this time, but he is currently embroiled in a major controversy. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a notice to Badshah regarding his upcoming show, ‘Badshah Unfinished Tour’. This tour is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA. According to FWICE, this concert is allegedly sponsored by 3Sixty Shows, a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals.