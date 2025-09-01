Rapper Badshah Seeks Solace from Premanand Maharaj; Brother Seeks Guidance on Truth and Life

A video of Badshah and Premanand Maharaj's meeting is going viral on social media. In it, Badshah is seen sitting calmly near the Guruji, while his brother asked Premanand Maharaj a question about life and relationships. He asked, “'Why has man come into this world? Initially, I believed we are all brothers, that we have come to help each other, that this is life. Everyone in this world desires to hear the truth, but when you speak the truth, relationships break down. Love fades, yet the desire for truth remains. But as soon as the truth is spoken, everything is lost. It's as if someone has cursed you. And the person is finished. He can neither perform his duty nor his work.’”