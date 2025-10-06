Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Engagement Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna's first post has surfaced after news of her engagement and marriage to Vijay Deverakonda. Reading it, fans are questioning the actress.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna first post after news of engagement with Vijay Devarakonda

Rashmika Mandanna (Image: Patrika)

Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Devarakonda: South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement news is currently dominating the internet. It is reported that the couple has now turned their relationship into an engagement, exchanging rings in front of family and friends, and are planning to tie the knot in February 2026. Amidst this news, Rashmika's first post is going viral. Fans were hoping she would say something about her engagement, but Rashmika shared an anecdote from her upcoming film 'Thama'.

Rashmika Mandanna Posts

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen playing the female lead role in the film 'Thama'. The trailer of the film has already been released, and now its song 'Tum Mere Na Hue' is creating a stir on the internet. In just a few days, the song has also secured a spot on the trending list. Rashmika Mandanna shared an anecdote related to this song with her fans in an Instagram post. The actress also posted several pictures taken during the shooting of this song and revealed that this song from the movie was not originally planned but was conceived spontaneously.

Rashmika's Special Message in the Post

In her post, Rashmika wrote, "We were shooting at a very amazing location for about 10-12 days, and on the last day, our producers and directors had a brilliant idea. They said, 'Wait, why don't we shoot a song here? It's a fantastic location, so why not?' And I thought, why not? We managed to do all of this in about 3-4 days, and in the end, when the song was ready, we were all amazed by it."

Praise for the Team

Praising the entire team in her post, Rashmika wrote, "A big shout out to all the dancers, costume department, set crew, lights department, direction department, production department... This song was made possible because of your hard work." Although the post is not about the engagement, the comment section is filled with people asking Rashmika Mandanna about her engagement. Many have written, "Post the engagement pictures, Rashmika." While many have congratulated her. In such a situation, fans are waiting for when the couple will openly announce this matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 11:22 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Engagement Rumours

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Shraddha Kapoor's Personal Question to ChatGPT Leaves Her Astonished by the Answer

ChatGPT से श्रद्धा कपूर ने किया पर्सनल सवाल, जवाब सुनकर हैरान हो जाएंगे
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

कालीन भैया का नया अवतार देखकर रणवीर सिंह का फनी कमेंट, कहा - हम सुधर गए और तो आप बिगड़ गए...
Bollywood

Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

Farhan Akhtar mother Honey Irani was duped
Entertainment

Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

लाशों से भरा घर, अकेली लड़की और खौफनाक रहस्य! क्लाइमैक्स देख कांप उठेंगे
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals ‘70% Luck, 30% Hard Work’ Recipe for Success

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.