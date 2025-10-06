Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Engagement Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna (Image: Patrika)
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Devarakonda: South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement news is currently dominating the internet. It is reported that the couple has now turned their relationship into an engagement, exchanging rings in front of family and friends, and are planning to tie the knot in February 2026. Amidst this news, Rashmika's first post is going viral. Fans were hoping she would say something about her engagement, but Rashmika shared an anecdote from her upcoming film 'Thama'.
Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen playing the female lead role in the film 'Thama'. The trailer of the film has already been released, and now its song 'Tum Mere Na Hue' is creating a stir on the internet. In just a few days, the song has also secured a spot on the trending list. Rashmika Mandanna shared an anecdote related to this song with her fans in an Instagram post. The actress also posted several pictures taken during the shooting of this song and revealed that this song from the movie was not originally planned but was conceived spontaneously.
In her post, Rashmika wrote, "We were shooting at a very amazing location for about 10-12 days, and on the last day, our producers and directors had a brilliant idea. They said, 'Wait, why don't we shoot a song here? It's a fantastic location, so why not?' And I thought, why not? We managed to do all of this in about 3-4 days, and in the end, when the song was ready, we were all amazed by it."
Praising the entire team in her post, Rashmika wrote, "A big shout out to all the dancers, costume department, set crew, lights department, direction department, production department... This song was made possible because of your hard work." Although the post is not about the engagement, the comment section is filled with people asking Rashmika Mandanna about her engagement. Many have written, "Post the engagement pictures, Rashmika." While many have congratulated her. In such a situation, fans are waiting for when the couple will openly announce this matter.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending