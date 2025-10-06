Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Engagement Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen playing the female lead role in the film 'Thama'. The trailer of the film has already been released, and now its song 'Tum Mere Na Hue' is creating a stir on the internet. In just a few days, the song has also secured a spot on the trending list. Rashmika Mandanna shared an anecdote related to this song with her fans in an Instagram post. The actress also posted several pictures taken during the shooting of this song and revealed that this song from the movie was not originally planned but was conceived spontaneously.