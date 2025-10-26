Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: The Unheard Journey of Motherhood

She had a passion for dance and acting since childhood. While studying at Jamnabai School in Juhu and later at Mithibai College, she started receiving modelling offers. In her second year of college, she dropped out of her studies and stepped into the world of films, never looking back. After this, Raveena delivered one blockbuster film after another. Her characters in films like ‘Mohra’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, and ‘Dulhe Raja’ are still fresh in the audience's memory. Her screen presence, expressions, and dance made her the most glamorous and talented actress of that era.