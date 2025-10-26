Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: The Unheard Journey of Motherhood

Raveena Tandon (Image: X)
Raveena Tandon Story: People used to say, 'Many have come and gone, but no one is like Raveena!'
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon still rules millions of hearts today with her style, confidence, and brilliant acting. When her magic dominated the screen in the 90s, everyone became her fan.
Songs like ‘Tip-Tip Barsa Pani’ and ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ not only made her the dancing queen of Bollywood but also created a unique identity for her in every fan's heart.
Raveena started her Bollywood journey at the tender age of 17 with the film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’. Her pairing with Salman Khan was well-loved, and she received the Filmfare New Face of the Year award for her debut film. From her very first film, she proved that she was here to stay in the industry for a long innings.
Born on October 26, 1974, in Mumbai, Raveena is the daughter of director Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon. Very few people know that her name ‘Raveena’ was formed from the combination of their names.
She had a passion for dance and acting since childhood. While studying at Jamnabai School in Juhu and later at Mithibai College, she started receiving modelling offers. In her second year of college, she dropped out of her studies and stepped into the world of films, never looking back. After this, Raveena delivered one blockbuster film after another. Her characters in films like ‘Mohra’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, and ‘Dulhe Raja’ are still fresh in the audience's memory. Her screen presence, expressions, and dance made her the most glamorous and talented actress of that era.
Raveena also made courageous decisions in her personal life. At just 21 years old, she adopted her cousin's two daughters and raised them as her own. When she turned 30, she married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. She had two children from this marriage, a son Ranbir Vardhan and a daughter Rasha. Her married life has also been quite happy.
Raveena has won many awards in her career. She has been honoured with the Filmfare Award, National Film Award, and Bollywood Movie Awards. In 2023, she was also awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of arts. Her acting and dance have made her not just a part of Bollywood but a memorable face of Indian cinema as a whole.
Raveena took a break from films but never lost her popularity. She made a comeback with the South Indian blockbuster film ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and the web series ‘Aranyak’. Her acting was praised everywhere. Even today, Raveena Tandon is counted among the finest actresses.
