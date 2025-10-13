Rekha to Urmila Dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Party, Stars Descend on the Red Carpet

Manish Malhotra Diwali Party 2025 (Image: X)
Manish Malhotra Diwali Party 2025: Diwali is a festival of Indian traditions, celebrated with great pomp across the country. On this special occasion, Bollywood stars also graced the Diwali party hosted by famous designer Manish Malhotra, which is currently a hot topic on social media.
At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads by wearing a white Anarkali. Her simple yet beautiful look added sparkle to the party. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen in black outfits, showcasing their impeccable style. Both actors looked perfectly suited and handsome with their personalities.
Furthermore, it's impossible for Rekha to miss a Diwali party. Pictures of the evergreen beauty Rekha have once again taken over social media, with her look garnering immense praise.
Rekha arrived dressed like a bride. The actress looked stunning in an orange saree, like a true epitome of beauty. It is worth mentioning that 51-year-old Urmila Matondkar appeared pale in comparison to her.
Actress Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh also joined in the Diwali celebrations. Genelia wore a green saree, while Riteish was dressed in an off-white sherwani, and their graceful, harmonious style was winning the hearts of the guests.
The biggest highlight of Manish Malhotra's party was Madhuri Dixit's glamour. She looked absolutely stunning in a dark blue saree. Meanwhile, Karan Johar was seen in an all-black outfit. Rekha also cast her spell on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez wore an ivory lehenga with silver sequins, in which she looked both stylish and graceful.
Along with this, a gathering of political leaders and parties was also seen at this special party. Nita Ambani arrived with her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, who won hearts with her perfect look in an off-white saree. There was also a reunion of Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, where the two posed for pictures together. Preity's appearance also became a topic of discussion on social media.
Not just that, Diana Penty’s shimmery pink dress, the adorable presence of Ananya Panday’s parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday, and Sanaa Fatima’s golden saree look became everyone’s favorites. Pooja Hegde wore a lehenga paired with a light pink off-shoulder blouse — a carefully chosen outfit that perfectly complemented her soft look.
The Diwali party was a perfect blend of Bollywood’s elegance and vibrance, where the stars made the festival unforgettable with their stunning style and warmth. Social media is abuzz with talks of these looks and personalities, and warm wishes for this grand celebration are pouring in from all around.
