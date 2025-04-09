Renowned Producer Salim Akhtar Passes Away

scriptRenowned Producer Salim Akhtar Passes Away | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Salim Akhtar Passes Away: Following the demise of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, renowned producer Salim Akhtar has also passed away.

MumbaiApr 09, 2025 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

Bollywood has been hit by another tragic loss. Following the recent passing of Manoj Kumar, renowned producer Salim Akhtar has died. He breathed his last on Tuesday, 8 April, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Salim Akhtar was the producer who launched Rani Mukerji’s career, giving her her first break in the film ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’.
Salim Akhtar produced several major blockbuster films, including ‘Choron Ki Baraat’, ‘Qayamat’, ‘Loha’, ‘Batwara’, ‘Phool Aur Angare’, ‘Bazi’ , ‘Izzat’, and ‘Badal’. Besides Rani Mukerji, he also launched Tamannaah Bhatia’s career.

Salim Akhtar had been unwell for quite some time and was on a ventilator in the hospital, battling for his life. He ultimately succumbed to his illness. He was known in the industry for his straightforward nature. Salim Akhtar worked as an unparalleled producer throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Under his production house, Aftab Pictures, he made many films that are still remembered today. In addition to Rani Mukerji, Salim Akhtar launched Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’.
Bollywood celebrities and social media users alike are paying their tributes. Salim Akhtar’s last rites will be performed today, 9 April, at 1:30 PM after the Zuhr prayer, at the graveyard near Irla Masjid.

