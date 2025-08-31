Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sad demise of Prem Sagar, Son of Ramanand Sagar

Renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar's son and producer Prem Sagar passed away on Sunday morning at 10 am.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

Prem Sagar (Image: ANI)

Ramanand Sagar's Son Passes Away: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment world. Prem Sagar, son of renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and a producer himself, passed away this morning (Sunday), 31 August 2025, at 10 am. He had reportedly been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was 84 years old.

Last Rites

According to the latest information, Prem Sagar's last rites will be performed this evening at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

Prem Sagar was not only a well-known producer but also a skilled cinematographer. As the son of Ramanand Sagar, he carried forward the Sagar family's legacy in cinema and television. He was a student at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1968. He successfully spearheaded many memorable projects under his father's production house, Sagar Arts, including the famous Ramanand Sagar television serial, Ramayan.

Impressed All with his Work

Prem Sagar won everyone's hearts with his work, playing a significant role in popular TV shows like Vikram aur Betaal, Ramayan, and Shri Krishna. Furthermore, he worked as a cinematographer in films such as Lalkaar, Ankhen, and Charas. He also directed and produced the film Hum Tere Aashiq Hain, starring Jitendra and Hema Malini.

Prem Sagar's demise has sent a wave of grief through the film and television industry. His projects will forever keep his legacy alive.

31 Aug 2025 05:14 pm

