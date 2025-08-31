Sad demise of Prem Sagar, Son of Ramanand Sagar

Prem Sagar was not only a well-known producer but also a skilled cinematographer. As the son of Ramanand Sagar, he carried forward the Sagar family's legacy in cinema and television. He was a student at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1968. He successfully spearheaded many memorable projects under his father's production house, Sagar Arts, including the famous Ramanand Sagar television serial, Ramayan.