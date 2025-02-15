scriptSahil Khan Marries Milena Alexandra in Dubai | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sahil Khan Marries Milena Alexandra in Dubai

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan has married his girlfriend, Milena Alexandra.

MumbaiFeb 15, 2025 / 02:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Sahil Khan’s Second Wife Milena Alexandra: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan surprised his fans with the news of his wedding. Sahil Khan, known for films like ‘Style’ and ‘Xcuse Me’, married his girlfriend Milena Alexandra on 9 February 2025, but announced it on Valentine’s Day. Since the news broke, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

Grand Wedding at Burj Khalifa

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahil Khan (@sahilkhan)

Sahil Khan celebrated his wedding in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in a lavish style. He shared stunning pictures and videos of the wedding on Instagram, leaving fans amazed. His wedding cake, decorated with white roses and beautiful flowers, was particularly popular. Sharing the wedding pictures, the actor wrote, “The most important cake of my life…”. Fans have been continuously congratulating him on his royal wedding.

Who is Milena Alexandra?

Who is Milena Aleksandra?
Who is Milena Aleksandra?
48-year-old Sahil Khan has married Milena Alexandra for the second time. Milena is about 26 years younger than him. She is from Belarus (Europe). Sahil revealed that Milena was a student and completed her studies during their relationship.
Earlier, the actor married actress Nigar Khan in 2004, but they divorced in 2005. On the work front, Sahil has worked in Bollywood films including Style, Double Cross, Aladdin, Rama – The Saviour, and Excuse Me.

