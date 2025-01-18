Saif Ali Khan Attack: Attacker Eludes Police 50 Hours On, Disguises Self, New Photo Goes Viral

Evading Capture by Changing Clothes Saif-Ali-Khan-Attack The released image shows the alleged attacker initially wearing a yellow shirt. He was later spotted near Bandra station in different clothes. The image, reportedly from CCTV footage near Saif’s home and the Lucky Hotel area in Bandra, is timestamped at 8 am. The attacker’s appearance has changed; he is seen wearing a light blue shirt. The released image shows the alleged attacker initially wearing a yellow shirt. He was later spotted near Bandra station in different clothes. The image, reportedly from CCTV footage near Saif’s home and the Lucky Hotel area in Bandra, is timestamped at 8 am. The attacker’s appearance has changed; he is seen wearing a light blue shirt.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A CCTV footage of a suspect in the Actor Saif Ali Khan case from January 12 in Versova has been found, but no footage is available from his house pic.twitter.com/aSWSNNO3Sz

— IANS (@ians_india) January 18, 2025

Over 40 Crime Branch Teams Searching for the Accused

Mumbai's local police and the Crime Branch have formed over 40 teams to apprehend the accused, searching various areas across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. Investigating officers have obtained another CCTV footage of the suspect, dated 12 January, from the Versova area. The clip shows the suspect stealing shoes.

Police are reportedly questioning individuals seen roaming the area at night, as well as those with prior police records. At least 15 people were brought to the police station for questioning yesterday.

The image was captured on CCTV cameras while the attacker was moving between Bandra Police Station and the railway station. Police teams are intensively investigating the matter. It’s been over 50 hours since the attack on Saif Ali Khan, and the police have yet to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

It is noteworthy that in the early hours of Thursday, a burglar, intending to steal, attacked actor Saif Ali Khan with a sharp weapon. The actor sustained injuries and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His team released a statement confirming he is now out of danger.