scriptSaif Ali Khan Attack: Attacker Eludes Police 50 Hours On, Disguises Self, New Photo Goes Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attack: Assailant Remains at Large, Evading Police | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Attacker Eludes Police 50 Hours On, Disguises Self, New Photo Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack: More than 50 hours have passed since the attack on Saif Ali Khan , and the police have yet to apprehend the absconding accused.

MumbaiJan 18, 2025 / 04:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Updates

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case Updates

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor Saif Ali Khan is reportedly stable and recovering after an attack. He is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Mumbai Police are on high alert following the incident, investigating various locations and taking all necessary steps to apprehend the suspect. Meanwhile, an image of the suspect has emerged, showing him changing clothes to conceal his identity.

Evading Capture by Changing Clothes

Saif-Ali-Khan-Attack
Saif-Ali-Khan-Attack
The released image shows the alleged attacker initially wearing a yellow shirt. He was later spotted near Bandra station in different clothes. The image, reportedly from CCTV footage near Saif’s home and the Lucky Hotel area in Bandra, is timestamped at 8 am. The attacker’s appearance has changed; he is seen wearing a light blue shirt.
Investigating officers have obtained another CCTV footage of the suspect, dated 12 January, from the Versova area. The clip shows the suspect stealing shoes.

Over 40 Crime Branch Teams Searching for the Accused

Mumbai’s local police and the Crime Branch have formed over 40 teams to apprehend the accused, searching various areas across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts.
Mumbai-Police
Mumbai-Police
Police are reportedly questioning individuals seen roaming the area at night, as well as those with prior police records. At least 15 people were brought to the police station for questioning yesterday.
The image was captured on CCTV cameras while the attacker was moving between Bandra Police Station and the railway station. Police teams are intensively investigating the matter.

It’s been over 50 hours since the attack on Saif Ali Khan, and the police have yet to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
It is noteworthy that in the early hours of Thursday, a burglar, intending to steal, attacked actor Saif Ali Khan with a sharp weapon. The actor sustained injuries and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His team released a statement confirming he is now out of danger.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan Attack: Attacker Eludes Police 50 Hours On, Disguises Self, New Photo Goes Viral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected

Political

Delhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected

in 3 hours

Maha kumbh 2025: Hands raised for 16 years and swinging for six years – the Hathayoga of saints draws devotees’ attention

National News

Maha kumbh 2025: Hands raised for 16 years and swinging for six years – the Hathayoga of saints draws devotees’ attention

2 hours ago

Rajasthan's Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Section Nears Completion: Kota to Delhi in 4 Hours

National News

Rajasthan's Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Section Nears Completion: Kota to Delhi in 4 Hours

1 hour ago

Sanchar Saathi App to Curb Fraudulent Calls

National News

Sanchar Saathi App to Curb Fraudulent Calls

35 minutes ago

Latest Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

20 hours ago

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

2 days ago

‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Slows Down: Ram Charan’s Film Collects Only This Much

Tollywood

‘Game Changer’ Box Office Collection Slows Down: Ram Charan’s Film Collects Only This Much

3 days ago

Sara Ali Khan's Sacrifice for 'Sky Force', Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan's Sacrifice for 'Sky Force', Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar

3 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Attacker Eludes Police 50 Hours On, Disguises Self, New Photo Goes Viral

बॉलीवुड

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Attacker Eludes Police 50 Hours On, Disguises Self, New Photo Goes Viral

in 4 hours

Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident at 23

TV न्यूज

Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident at 23

in 4 hours

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

बॉलीवुड

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

20 hours ago

Police detain suspect in attack on Saif Ali Khan

मनोरंजन

Police detain suspect in attack on Saif Ali Khan

23 hours ago

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

मनोरंजन

Saif Ali Khan attacked with a knife, Kareena Kapoor shared this post 8 hours ago

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.