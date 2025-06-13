scriptSaif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visited Karisma Kapoor’s residence following the death of Sanjay Kapur.

MumbaiJun 13, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Karishma Kapoor ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away

Karishma Kapoor ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away

Sunjay Kapur Dies of Heart Attack: Sunjay Kapur was the eldest son-in-law of the Kapoor family in Bollywood. He married Karishma Kapoor in 2003, but the couple later divorced. He has now died of a heart attack. Following his death, Karisma Kapoor’s sister Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan visited the actress’s home. It is understood that after his divorce from Karishma, all ties were severed, but he regularly saw his children. Karishma and Sunjay have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sunjay Kapur Suffers Fatal Heart Attack in England

The video of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan that has emerged was shared by the paparazzi. In the aftermath of Sunjay Kapur’s death, Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, arrived at Karishma’s Mumbai residence in the middle of the night. Their sadness was evident on their faces. Kareena was seen with her head bowed in the car. Karishma Kapoor is yet to issue a statement regarding her former husband’s death.
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, along with her sister Amrita Arora, her husband and son, also arrived at their best friend Karishma’s home late at night. Malaika was also seen hiding her face and appeared quite emotional. Videos of both are now rapidly going viral on social media, with internet users sharing their reactions.
Sunjay Kapur Death

Sunjay Kapur Fell From Horse After Heart Attack

Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack. He suffered a heart attack while playing polo in England and fell from his horse. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. This news was confirmed by Suhel Seth, who wrote on X, expressing his grief at Sunjay Kapur’s death: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Sanjay, who passed away this morning in England. A huge loss and deepest condolences to his family and his associates at Sona Comstar… Om Shanti.”
Sunjay Kapur Death

Sunjay Kapur and Karishma Divorce in 2016

It should be noted that Sunjay Kapur was an industrialist and CEO of Six3 India. He was previously married to Karishma (करिश्मा), and after their relationship broke down, they divorced and separated in 2016. He later married Priya Sachdev.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

National News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Visits Crash Site, Black Box Recovered

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

National News

Ahmedabad plane crash: Why planes crash—engine failure or bird strike often to blame

in 2 hours

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

in 4 hours

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

Gulf

Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

Bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

in 4 hours

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Entertainment

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

12 hours ago

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

Entertainment

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

14 hours ago

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

Entertainment

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

17 hours ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

बॉलीवुड

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

in 4 hours

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

बॉलीवुड

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

in 4 hours

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

मनोरंजन

Bollywood Mourns After Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

12 hours ago

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

मनोरंजन

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

14 hours ago

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

मनोरंजन

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.