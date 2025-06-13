Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

Sunjay Kapur Suffers Fatal Heart Attack in England The video of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan that has emerged was shared by the paparazzi. In the aftermath of Sunjay Kapur’s death, Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, arrived at Karishma’s Mumbai residence in the middle of the night. Their sadness was evident on their faces. Kareena was seen with her head bowed in the car. Karishma Kapoor is yet to issue a statement regarding her former husband’s death.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, along with her sister Amrita Arora, her husband and son, also arrived at their best friend Karishma's home late at night. Malaika was also seen hiding her face and appeared quite emotional. Videos of both are now rapidly going viral on social media, with internet users sharing their reactions.

Sunjay Kapur Fell From Horse After Heart Attack Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack. He suffered a heart attack while playing polo in England and fell from his horse. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. This news was confirmed by Suhel Seth, who wrote on X, expressing his grief at Sunjay Kapur's death: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sanjay, who passed away this morning in England. A huge loss and deepest condolences to his family and his associates at Sona Comstar… Om Shanti."