Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

‘Saiyaara’ Moved You? This 90s Film Will Define Love for You

If the poignant songs of 'Saiyaara' have moved you to tears, now is the perfect time to revisit this 90s film that truly defines love. This film is not just a story; it beautifully portrays every facet of love. Let's know about it.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

'Saaiyara' देख कर फूट-फूटकर रोने वालों, 90's की ये फिल्म देख लो, समझ आ जाएगा प्यार
Saiyaara vs Aashiqui (Image: X)

If you have experienced the depth of love in the film ‘Saiyaara’, then there is another film from the 90s that will make you understand the true meaning of love: ‘Aashiqui’. While ‘Saiyaara’ showcases the yearning of hearts immersed in love, ‘Aashiqui’ touches upon new dimensions of love.

Just as the songs of ‘Saiyaara’ tell the story of love, trust, and sacrifice, the songs of ‘Aashiqui’ also became an overnight sensation, catapulting the singers to stardom. Released in 1990, ‘Aashiqui’ transformed newcomers Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal into overnight superstars. Mahesh Bhatt's direction and Nadeem-Shravan's music made the film immortal.

The Magic of Music in this 90's Film

The voices of Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Anuradha Paudwal breathed life into the songs of ‘Aashiqui’. Songs like ‘Ab Tere Bin’, ‘Nazar Ke Samne’, ‘Jaane Jigar Jaane Jaan’, ‘Main Duniya Bhula Doonga’, ‘Bas Ek Sanam Chahiye’, and ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’ still resonate in people's hearts. In fact, the magic of ‘Aashiqui’s music was such that T-Series had to stop counting after one crore cassettes were sold.

Understanding Love

Like the songs of ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Saiyaara’ also beautifully portrays the desire, trust, and sacrifice in love. It shows that love is not just physical attraction, but a deep bond between two souls that transcends all difficulties. So, if you want to understand the depth and different facets of love, do watch ‘Saaiyara’ as well as ‘Aashiqui’. These films will give you a new perspective on love, and you will realise what true love is.

It is noteworthy that in both ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Saiyaara’, love is depicted as an obsession, a madness, and a desire to the extent of giving one's life for the other. Here, love happens at first sight, and the two individuals cannot even imagine living without each other. This, perhaps, is true love.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 03:49 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Saiyaara’ Moved You? This 90s Film Will Define Love for You
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.