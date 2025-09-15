‘Saiyaara’ Moved You? This 90s Film Will Define Love for You

If you have experienced the depth of love in the film ‘Saiyaara’, then there is another film from the 90s that will make you understand the true meaning of love: ‘Aashiqui’. While ‘Saiyaara’ showcases the yearning of hearts immersed in love, ‘Aashiqui’ touches upon new dimensions of love.
Just as the songs of ‘Saiyaara’ tell the story of love, trust, and sacrifice, the songs of ‘Aashiqui’ also became an overnight sensation, catapulting the singers to stardom. Released in 1990, ‘Aashiqui’ transformed newcomers Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal into overnight superstars. Mahesh Bhatt's direction and Nadeem-Shravan's music made the film immortal.
The voices of Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Anuradha Paudwal breathed life into the songs of ‘Aashiqui’. Songs like ‘Ab Tere Bin’, ‘Nazar Ke Samne’, ‘Jaane Jigar Jaane Jaan’, ‘Main Duniya Bhula Doonga’, ‘Bas Ek Sanam Chahiye’, and ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’ still resonate in people's hearts. In fact, the magic of ‘Aashiqui’s music was such that T-Series had to stop counting after one crore cassettes were sold.
Like the songs of ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Saiyaara’ also beautifully portrays the desire, trust, and sacrifice in love. It shows that love is not just physical attraction, but a deep bond between two souls that transcends all difficulties. So, if you want to understand the depth and different facets of love, do watch ‘Saaiyara’ as well as ‘Aashiqui’. These films will give you a new perspective on love, and you will realise what true love is.
It is noteworthy that in both ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Saiyaara’, love is depicted as an obsession, a madness, and a desire to the extent of giving one's life for the other. Here, love happens at first sight, and the two individuals cannot even imagine living without each other. This, perhaps, is true love.