‘Saiyaara’ Moved You? This 90s Film Will Define Love for You

Like the songs of ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Saiyaara’ also beautifully portrays the desire, trust, and sacrifice in love. It shows that love is not just physical attraction, but a deep bond between two souls that transcends all difficulties. So, if you want to understand the depth and different facets of love, do watch ‘Saaiyara’ as well as ‘Aashiqui’. These films will give you a new perspective on love, and you will realise what true love is.