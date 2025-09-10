Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Salaam Namaste: 20-Year Old Cult Classic Romantic Comedy

This romantic comedy film, released 20 years ago, brilliantly presented the concept of live-in relationships. Society wasn't as open-minded back then, but the film depicted it with simplicity and entertainment, making it a cult classic.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

20 साल पहले आई रोमांटिक कॉमेडी फिल्म, लिव-इन के कॉन्सेप्ट पर बनी कल्ट क्लासि
Salaam Namaste (Image: X)

Salaam Namaste: In 2005, Yash Raj Films produced a film that addressed several topics, including live-in relationships. At the time, live-in relationships were a relatively new and unfamiliar concept to many. The film, titled ‘Salaam Namaste’, starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

A Romantic Comedy

In ‘Salaam Namaste’, Saif and Preity Zinta live together without being married. The film's story unfolds in Australia, where they meet as renters sharing the same house. Gradually, they develop feelings for each other and eventually enter into a live-in relationship. The film features many humorous and emotional moments. While their love blossoms, they also face numerous challenges.

A Cult Classic on Live-in Relationships

The film also portrays how the couple attempts to navigate their relationship amidst career pressures and family expectations, ultimately leading to conflict. Released in 2005, ‘Salaam Namaste’ was a box-office success. The film featured prominent actors like Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles. Its songs were also very popular; hits like ‘Mujhse Agar Tum Mil Jao’ and ‘What's Going On’ remain memorable even today.

Still Relevant Today

‘Salaam Namaste’ remains relevant because live-in relationships have become more common in India. This film can be a valuable resource for those interested in learning about live-in relationships or those currently in such relationships. The film is available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 12:06 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salaam Namaste: 20-Year Old Cult Classic Romantic Comedy
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.