Bollywood

Salman Khan Reacts to Arijit Singh Controversy on BB 19

The past bitterness between actor Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh appears to be turning into sweetness. Let's delve into the story.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

सलमान खान ने खुद बताया गलत, अरिजीत सिंह पर दिया ये बड़ा बयान

Salman Khan (Image: X)

Salman Khan Arijit Singh Controversy: In a recent episode of the popular television show Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan hinted at a new friendship, signalling the resolution of past differences between himself and singer Arijit Singh. The two artists had a minor altercation at an awards function a few years ago, which went viral on social media. Following this incident, various reports emerged suggesting that Salman had cancelled several projects with Arijit Singh due to their dispute.

Khan's Big Statement on Arijit Singh

Furthermore, the controversy erupted when Arijit Singh commented on Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's hosting during an awards show. Arijit had stated that he was expressing his opinion and that they were creating "sleepy songs." Salman retorted by saying that when such songs are made, everyone will naturally fall asleep. This exchange led to reports of a rift between the two. Videos that went viral on social media showed a discernible animosity and discord between the two artists.

However, a new chapter in their relationship and a fresh story of friendship are now unfolding in the film industry. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan stated that they are now very good friends. He also shared that they are collaborating on the "Galwan Battle" project, which is a special undertaking. Salman further added that past issues are now behind them, and they have mended their differences to rekindle their friendship.

Keeping an Eye on Film and Television News

For those who follow film and television news, this development is a welcome relief, showcasing that both artists are able to strengthen their relationship despite past controversies. This situation demonstrates that in the film industry, apologies and new hopes can quickly emerge from public disputes. It remains to be seen how this renewed friendship will win over fans and supporters.

It is clear that the past discord between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh has been resolved, and they have become good friends. They are now working together and are ready to entertain fans with their new projects. This story not only signifies a renewed friendship but also illustrates that misunderstandings can be cleared, and even significant distances can be bridged.

